US military gears up for zero-trust overhaul

In a major move that underscores the evolving cybersecurity landscape, Pentagon Chief Information Officer John Sherman announced on September 7 that the Pentagon leadership will soon evaluate plans to implement zero-trust measures throughout the US military. The timeline aims for completion by the "holiday period" this year, a crucial step as cyber threats loom more extensive than ever in 2023 and beyond.

Setting a new cybersecurity benchmark

As per c4isrnet, the upcoming evaluations are being orchestrated by Randy Resnick, the zero-trust portfolio management office's director, and his specialized team. Sherman emphasized the importance of this endeavor during his recent address at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington. "This milestone, set for the coming weeks, is paramount in laying the groundwork for robust assessments. A paradigm shift is non-negotiable given the cybersecurity challenges of 2023 and future years," Sherman said.