General Dynamics Electric Boat (a business unit of General Dynamics), and Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division (NSS) have announced that they've successfully managed to 3D print a replacement part for the US Navy's Virginia-class submarine USS Oklahoma. The part in question was a deck drain that directs seawater from the deck into the submarine's bilges. The part was printed out of copper-nickel and is a huge leap towards on-demand parts for repairing and servicing US maritime assets in the future.

Print on demand

“This collaborative project leverages authorizations made by the Navy that streamline requirements for low-risk additive manufacturing parts. It is possible due to the foresight and longer-term development efforts by our engineers to deploy additive manufacturing marine alloys for shipbuilding,” explained Dave Bolcar in GE's press release. Bolcar is the Vice President of Engineering and Design at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries that contributed to the 3D-printed part.