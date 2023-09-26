Joby delivers first of nine eVTOL 'Air Taxis' to USAF

Joby delivers first of nine eVTOL 'Air Taxis' to USAFJoby has delivered its first eVTOL "Air Taxi" to the United States Air Force yesterday, six months ahead of schedule.Christopher McFadden| Sep 26, 2023 05:01 AM ESTCreated: Sep 26, 2023 05:01 AM ESTmilitaryImage of Joby's eVTOL at Edwards AFB.Joby Aviation Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a history-making event, Joby has delivered its first production model electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) "Air Taxi" to the United States Air Force (USAF) Edwards Air Force Base. The delivery was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the base yesterday (September 25, 2023). Called a "first" by Joby, the USAF will experiment with the eVTOL to familiarize its personnel with the technology and find ways to use it in its operations. This could range from base security to putting the eVTOL to work with special forces. History in the makingUltimately planned for commercial use by the public, the delivery to the USAF marks the first of a planned nine under a $131 million AFWERX (the USAF's innovation and acquisition arm) "Agility Prime" contract with the USAF. What's more, the delivery is, refreshingly for many familiar with defense contracts, six months ahead of schedule. If all goes to plan, the contract could be extended to $163 million. "We're proud to join the ranks of revolutionary aircraft that first demonstrated their capabilities at Edwards Air Force Base, including the first American jet fighter, the first supersonic aircraft, and many others that have pushed the boundaries of aviation technology," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby."The longstanding support of the [Department of Defense (DoD)] and NASA has been critical to the rapid development of electric aviation and eVTOL aircraft and demonstrates how successful public-private partnerships can bring new technology to life at speed. Their work will have profound implications for continued American leadership in both commercial and defense aerospace technology,” he added.This aircraft has six propellers that can tilt, allowing it to take off, land vertically, and fly horizontally, similar to a standard airplane. It can accommodate up to four passengers (or up to 1,000 pounds/454 kg of cargo) and one pilot and can reach up to 200 miles per hour (322 kph).The delivery of the Joby "Air Taxi" to the USAF is a significant achievement. However, Bevirt emphasizes that it still belongs to Joby, even though it is now in the possession of the DoD. Another Joby aircraft is set to be delivered to the base next year. Joby's ultimate goal is to provide an air taxi service for the general public, which they can book via an app similar to Uber. They have also revealed their plans to collaborate with Delta.As for what the "Air Taxi" will be used for by the USAF, it has a few options available. One of the options is to conduct patrols over the extensive area of Edwards Air Force Base, which spans over 400 square miles (1.026 km2), an area larger than New York City. It could also be used to remotely monitor a large lake bed on the premises. The eVTOL's relative quietness could also provide interesting options for USAF personnel, especially special forces and other covert operations. “One of the ideas that we’re thinking of—an experiment we can do—is using a Joby aircraft for security forces purposes to do these perimeter sweeps,” Major Philip Woodhull, USAF's Director of Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force, explained. Silent running"The delivery of this first eVTOL aircraft is the start of a new chapter in Edwards’ rich aerospace history,” notes Maj Woodhull. “This partners private industry with the 412th Test Wing’s world-renowned test management execution. "The delivery of this first eVTOL aircraft is the start of a new chapter in Edwards' rich aerospace history," notes Maj Woodhull. "This partners private industry with the 412th Test Wing's world-renowned test management execution. We are excited to agilely test, experiment with, and evaluate this new technology for potential future national defense applications," he added.