Joby delivers first of nine eVTOL 'Air Taxis' to USAF

In a history-making event, Joby has delivered its first production model electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) "Air Taxi" to the United States Air Force (USAF) Edwards Air Force Base. The delivery was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the base yesterday (September 25, 2023). Called a "first" by Joby, the USAF will experiment with the eVTOL to familiarize its personnel with the technology and find ways to use it in its operations. This could range from base security to putting the eVTOL to work with special forces.

History in the making

Ultimately planned for commercial use by the public, the delivery to the USAF marks the first of a planned nine under a $131 million AFWERX (the USAF's innovation and acquisition arm) "Agility Prime" contract with the USAF. What's more, the delivery is, refreshingly for many familiar with defense contracts, six months ahead of schedule. If all goes to plan, the contract could be extended to $163 million.