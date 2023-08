The United States Marine Corps is set to purchase some Israeli "Iron Dome" systems to help bolster its defenses against cruise missile and drone threats, The Drive reports. Current plans are to buy around three batteries worth, which includes around 44 launchers and 1,840 "Tamir" interceptor missiles. While ostensibly acquired to defend against cruise missiles, the systems have also proven helpful in countering drones, rockets, and other aerial threats like artillery rounds.

Contract value undisclosed

The value of the contract has not been made publically available, but some estimates would put the contract in the $200 million ballpark. The contract was announced on the U.S. government's System for Award Management (SAM) contracting website as part of a notice about future potential sole-source deals with Raytheon. The system was originally designed by Israeli defense contractor Rafael and is sometimes called "SkyHunter." The Marine Corps has been actively pursuing acquiring a service-specific "Iron Dome" system for some time now, which they called the Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC).