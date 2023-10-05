Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by area

Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by areaCastles are impressive pieces of Medieval engineering in anyone's book. But some rare behemoths dwarf all others.Christopher McFadden| Oct 05, 2023 01:38 AM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 01:38 AM EST militaryWhat is the world's biggest castle?FairytaleDesign/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Civilizations have been building fortifications since time immemorial. But the technology would reach its zenith in the Middle Ages, with the castle.While many castles are certainly impressive, there are some that are real behemouths.The very icon of the Medieval world, the castle instills a sense of mystery and awe in all who see them today. First built (in Europe) around the time of the Norman Conquest of Britain in the 11th century, castles underwent hundreds of years of improvement and enlargement. In other parts of the world, similar structures were also erected for much the same purpose. Some of them, as you are about to find out, becoming the largest of their ilk ever constructed. So, which castles around the world are the largest? Let's find out. Which is the largest castle in the world?Before we get into that, a little housekeeping, if you'll indulge us. While many buildings are often described as castles, they are not, technically speaking, actually castles in the truest definition of the word (we're looking at you, Balmoral Castle). Strictly speaking, a castle is, as defined by Merriam Webster, "a large fortified building or set of buildings" that is built to "retreat [to for safety] against intrusion or invasion." Some definitions restrict the use of the term to defensive structures constructed during the Middle Ages and, in other cases, isolated to Europe. However, similar structures have been built in many areas of the world, including in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, so this isn't a fair limitation. So, bearing that in mind, we'll explore the largest castles worldwide. To set a standard here, we'll compare them using the area within the limits of the inner surface of their outermost curtain walls. We want to thank Marek Prokop for doing the legwork and most of the heavy lifting for us. We'll also focus on those castles still largely intact or in excellent/working condition (i.e., not in ruin like Spiš Castle in Slovakia). The following are listed in order of decreasing size. 1. Malbork Castle is officially the biggest by areaArea within outermost curtain wall: 1,545,601 feet2 (143,591 m2)Malbrook Castle is the world's biggest castle.Gregy/Wikimedia Commons "Castle of the Teutonic Order" in Malbork (known as Zamek w Malborku in Polish and Ordensburg Marienburg in German) is a medieval fortress in Malbork, Poland. It was constructed in the 13th century (beginning in around 1274 AD) by the Teutonic Knights and is recognized as the largest castle in the world in terms of land area. The "Castle of the Teutonic Order" is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.The castle is an exquisite example of a medieval fortress, and when completed in 1406 AD, it became the world's largest brick castle. The castle was expanded and embellished after 1309 AD when the Grand Master of the Teutonic Knights moved there from Venice. Malbork later fell into disrepair but was restored in the 19th and early 20th centuries. After sustaining significant damage during World War II, it was restored again using the detailed documentation created by earlier conservators.2. Dover Castle is one of England's most precious architectural relicsArea within outermost curtain wall: Roughly 1,313,250 feet2 (Circa 122,000 m2)Dover Castle is an impressive piece of military engineering.Chensiyuan/Wikimedia Commons Before we get into the details of Dover Castle, we've measured its area using a similar method to Marek Prokop (except using Daft Logic). Bearing that in mind, take the exact measurements here with a pinch of salt. That said, the result is more than enough to put it in second place here. Rising above the famed White Cliffs of Dover, in Kent, England, sits the mighty Dover Castle. A Grade I listed medieval castle, it was erected in the 11th century, just after the Norman Invasion of Britain. Colloquially referred to as the "Key to England," Dover Castle has played a vital defensive role throughout the history of England. Since its construction shortly after 1066 AD, the castle has witnessed royal intrigue and epic sieges. It also played a crucial role in evacuating hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from the beach of Dunkirk - the tunnels under the castle served as the HQ for the rescue effort.3. Mehrangarh Fort is an impressive defensive structureArea within outermost curtain wall: 874,320 feet2 (81,227 m2)Mehrangarh is as impressive today as it was when first erected.Kroisenbrunner/Wikimedia Commons The Mehrangarh Fort is a large hilltop fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. It was built around 1459 AD by Rao Jodha, the 15th Rathore ruler of Marwar and a member of the Rajput clan. Rao Jodha realized that he needed to move his capital from Mandore to a more defensible location, which led to the construction of a new city named after him - Jodhpur. Although the fort's construction began during the 15th century, most of the present fort's construction actually dates back to the 17th century.The Mehrangarh Fort in India is one of the largest forts in the country. It is situated on a range of sandstone hills, towering over the barren Thar Desert at a height of 400 feet (122 meters). The fort's walls are impressive, rising to 120 feet (36 meters) and reaching 65 feet (20 meters) in width in places. The fort has seven gates, with the most well-known being Jai Pol.Although uninhabited today, the Maharaja of Jodhpur still owns the fort. Today, it is open to the public and houses various works of art, military antiques, furniture, and other assorted artifacts. 4. Prague Castle is something to beholdArea within outermost curtain wall: 718,609 feet2 (66,761 m2)Prague Castle is one of the world's most beautiful castles.Tilman2007/Wikimedia Commons Prague Castle, also known as Hradčany or Pražský hrad in Czech, is a vast collection of palaces, churches, offices, fortifications, courtyards, and gardens in Prague. The date of its first creation is a little fuzzy, but most historians agree it was most likely founded around 880 AD by Prince Bořivoj of the Premyslid Dynasty (Přemyslovci). It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, and features a variety of architectural styles, including Romanesque-style buildings from the 10th century and Gothic modifications from the 14th century. 5. Windsor Castle is one of Britain's oldest and grandestArea within outermost curtain wall: 590,293 feet2 (54,835 m2)Windsor Castle has been continuously inhabited for almost 1,000 years.Diliff/Wikimedia Commons For almost a millennium, successive British monarchs have continuously inhabited and renovated Windsor Castle. Built shortly after the Norman Conquest of 1066 AD, the castle's location was chosen by William the Conqueror, who selected a spot on the edge of a Saxon hunting ground high above the river Thames. Its original purpose was to protect the Western approaches to London and project Norman power over their newly conquered lands. The castle's outer walls are in the same location as those of the original castle, built in the 1070s AD. Since then, the castle has been renovated, improved, and enlarged by successive English Kings and Queens. 6. Hohensalzburg has, allegedly, never fallenArea within outermost curtain wall: 586,881 feet2 (54,523 m2)Hohensalzburg dominates the Salzburg skyline.C.Stadler/Bwag/Wikimedia Commons Hohensalzburg Fortress is one of Central Europe's largest fully preserved castles and offers a 360-degree view of the city and its surroundings. Sitting proudly on top of Festungsberg in Salzburg, Austria, its location couldn't have been better selected. In fact, it was built on the site of an ancient Roman fort.The fortress was built under archbishop Gebhard von Helfenstein in 1077 AD and has been continually altered by successive occupants over the years. Its current aesthetics can be attributed to the works of archbishop Leonhard von Keutschach, who renovated it in around 1500 AD. Since its foundation, the primary function of the fortress was to safeguard the principality and the archbishops (who held political power) from hostile attacks. According to Hohensalzburg's official website, the fortress has never been captured by foreign troops.7. Buda Castle has played an important role in the history of BudapestArea within outermost curtain wall: 480,867 feet2 (44,674 m2)Buda Castle is another impressive castle.Varius/Wikimedia Commons Buda Castle, also known as Budavári Palota in Hungarian or Burgpalast in German, is a historical castle and palace complex that belonged to the Hungarian Kings in Budapest. The castle was initially completed in 1265 AD, although the impressive Baroque palace occupying most of the site today was built between 1749 AD and 1769 AD. Nowadays, the castle is home to the Hungarian National Gallery and the Budapest Historical Museum. Buda Castle is located on Castle Hill's southern tip and is surrounded by Várnegyed, a tourist area renowned for its Medieval, Baroque, and Neoclassical architecture and monuments.8. Himeji Castle is one of Japan's finest surviving castlesArea within outermost curtain wall: 446,358 feet2 (41,468 m2)Himeji castle in may 2015 after the five year renovation.Niko Kitsakis/Wikimedia Commons Himeji Castle also referred to as Shirasagijo ("White Heron Castle"), because of its beautiful white color, is considered the most stunning castle in Japan due to its impressive size, beauty, and well-maintained grounds. It is a national treasure and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of the twelve original castles in Japan that has never been destroyed by war, earthquake, or fire and stands proudly to this day.Located strategically on the western route to Kyoto, Himeji Castle was first fortified in the 1400s. Over the centuries, various clans who governed the region gradually expanded the fortifications. The castle complex as it stands today, which consists of more than 80 structures spread across multiple baileys, connected by a network of gates and winding paths, was completed in 1609 AD.9. The Citadel of Aleppo has been through the warsArea within outermost curtain wall: 428,447 feet2 (39,804 m2)The Citadel of Aleppo has survived wars and natural disasters.Memorino/Wikimedia Commons The impressive Citadel of Aleppo towers over the many suqs, mosques, and madrasas of the old walled city. It is widely seen as a symbol of Arab military power from the 12th to the 14th centuries. The citadel site itself has been occupied by various civilizations since the 3rd millennium BC, with remains of Neo-Hittite occupation recently uncovered. Many civilizations and rulers, including Greeks, Armenians, Romans, Byzantines, Ayyubids, Mamluks, and Ottomans, have occupied the city and citadel over the centuries, with most of the existing structure dating to the Ayyubid period (1169 AD - 1260 AD). In the 2010s, the citadel suffered extensive damage in the prolonged "Battle of Aleppo," but reopened to the public in early 2018 after extensive repairs. However, the citadel sustained additional damage during the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake.10. Edinburgh CastleArea within outermost curtain wall: 384,670 feet2 (35,737 m2)Edinburgh Castle is well worth a visit.Kim Traynor/Wikimedia Commons Edinburgh Castle is one of Scotland's, and the United Kingdom's, national treasures. Its location on "Castle Rock" has been inhabited by humans since the Iron Age. A royal castle has been present on the rock since the reign of David I in the 12th century, and it continued to serve as a royal residence until 1633 AD. In the 15th century, the castle's role as a residential space began to decline, and it became predominantly used as military barracks and housed a large garrison by the 17th century. Its importance as a vital part of Scotland's national heritage has been increasingly recognized since the early 19th century, and numerous restoration programs have been conducted over the past 150 years.

And that is your lot for today.

Castles are the very embodiment of military power projection. Built in some form or another for centuries, they are still as impressive today as when they were first erected. Most are modest by the standards of the giants listed above, but all are precious relics of a past long gone.