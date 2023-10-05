Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by area

Civilizations have been building fortifications since time immemorial.

But the technology would reach its zenith in the Middle Ages, with the castle.

While many castles are certainly impressive, there are some that are real behemouths.

The very icon of the Medieval world, the castle instills a sense of mystery and awe in all who see them today. First built (in Europe) around the time of the Norman Conquest of Britain in the 11th century, castles underwent hundreds of years of improvement and enlargement.

In other parts of the world, similar structures were also erected for much the same purpose. Some of them, as you are about to find out, becoming the largest of their ilk ever constructed. So, which castles around the world are the largest?

Let's find out.

Which is the largest castle in the world?

Before we get into that, a little housekeeping, if you'll indulge us. While many buildings are often described as castles, they are not, technically speaking, actually castles in the truest definition of the word (we're looking at you, Balmoral Castle). Strictly speaking, a castle is, as defined by Merriam Webster, "a large fortified building or set of buildings" that is built to "retreat [to for safety] against intrusion or invasion."