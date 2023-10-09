XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone: Marine Corps' budget-friendly asset

US Marine Corps marked a significant milestone in its pursuit of cost-effective unmanned systems as it completed the first test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie drone. This robotic aircraft, designed for various missions, aims to provide a budget-friendly alternative to the military's unmanned aircraft inventory.

“This XQ-58A test flight and the data collected today not only help to inform future requirements for the Marine Corps,” said Scott Bey, a prototyping and experimentation portfolio manager at OUSD. “It fuels continued joint innovation and experimentation opportunities and demonstrates the agility that can be achieved through partnership.”

A step toward lower-cost unmanned systems

In March, the Marine Corps received the first of two Valkyrie drones, valued at approximately $6.5 million each. This development is part of the Marine Corps' strategy to bolster its capabilities without breaking the bank. Compared to the General Atomics' MQ-9 Reaper, which costs a staggering $38 million, according to an official Pentagon budget document, the Valkyrie offers an attractive option that fits within budget constraints. The concept of an "attritable" aircraft, meaning it can be risked in combat without significant financial loss, has gained traction within military circles.