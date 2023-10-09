XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone: Marine Corps' budget-friendly asset

XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone: Marine Corps' budget-friendly assetDiscover the Marine Corps' cost-effective XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, a game-changer in unmanned aviation, offering autonomy and affordability.Can Emir| Oct 09, 2023 02:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 02:03 PM ESTmilitaryUS Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie during its first test flightUS Marine Coprps Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.US Marine Corps marked a significant milestone in its pursuit of cost-effective unmanned systems as it completed the first test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie drone. This robotic aircraft, designed for various missions, aims to provide a budget-friendly alternative to the military's unmanned aircraft inventory.“This XQ-58A test flight and the data collected today not only help to inform future requirements for the Marine Corps,” said Scott Bey, a prototyping and experimentation portfolio manager at OUSD. “It fuels continued joint innovation and experimentation opportunities and demonstrates the agility that can be achieved through partnership.” A step toward lower-cost unmanned systemsIn March, the Marine Corps received the first of two Valkyrie drones, valued at approximately $6.5 million each. This development is part of the Marine Corps' strategy to bolster its capabilities without breaking the bank. Compared to the General Atomics' MQ-9 Reaper, which costs a staggering $38 million, according to an official Pentagon budget document, the Valkyrie offers an attractive option that fits within budget constraints. The concept of an "attritable" aircraft, meaning it can be risked in combat without significant financial loss, has gained traction within military circles. See Also Related Game of drones: Bayraktar TB-2, MQ-9A Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk Meet the British Army's new jet-propelled Hydra 400 drone BAE T-600 drone makes history by dropping a torpedo in a world-first Highly autonomous and AI-drivenThe Valkyrie drone boasts an attractive price tag and a high level of autonomy; Marine Corps officials emphasized that it can operate with minimal human intervention thanks to advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. This feature positions the Valkyrie as a versatile asset capable of taking on missions typically reserved for crewed aircraft. Furthermore, it can serve as a complementary wingman alongside traditional crewed aircraft.A crucial element of Force Design 2030The Marine Corps is actively modernizing its forces as part of the Force Design 2030 initiative, driven by the need to prepare for potential conflicts with technologically advanced adversaries like China. The integration of robots and drones into Marine operations is a critical component of this overhaul. The Valkyrie plays a vital role in this transformation, enhancing the Corps' ability to adapt and compete in the evolving global landscape.Collaborative development effortsThe test flight of the Valkyrie was executed under the Marine Corps' Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer – Portfolio program. This program represents a collaborative effort involving the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Naval Air Systems Command, and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. These organizations are working together to ensure the successful integration of the Valkyrie into the Marine Corps' arsenal.A mythological namesakeThe Valkyrie drone comes from Norse mythology, where Valkyries were supernatural maidens responsible for selecting fallen warriors in battle. In this context, the Valkyrie drone embodies a sense of destiny and duty on the battlefield. Its manufacturer, US technology company Kratos, derived its name from Greek mythology, symbolizing strength and power, further reinforcing the drone's formidable capabilities.Building on previous successWhile the Marine Corps' recent test flight marked a significant step forward, it is worth noting that the Air Force conducted the inaugural test flight of the Valkyrie in March 2019. This collaborative endeavor allows the Marine Corps to better understand the drone's capabilities and tailor its use to specific mission requirements.“The Marine Corps constantly seeks to modernize and enhance its capabilities in a rapidly evolving security environment,” said Lt. Col. Donald Kelly, Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation Cunningham Group and Advanced Development Team. “Testing the XQ-58 Valkyrie determines requirements for a highly autonomous, low-cost tactical UAS that compliments the need for agile, expeditionary and lethal capabilities in support of both the Marine Corps’ stand-in force operations in austere environments and the Joint Force.” Evaluating the Valkyrie's potentialThe Marine Corps plans to conduct six test flights with the Valkyrie, assessing its ability to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Additionally, the Corps will explore the potential for the Valkyrie to serve as a reliable robotic wingman in various operational scenarios. These evaluations will inform future decisions regarding the drone's integration into Marine Corps missions.In conclusion, the successful test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie drone represents a promising advancement in the Marine Corps' efforts to enhance its capabilities while remaining fiscally responsible. With its affordability, autonomy, and adaptability, the Valkyrie stands poised to become a valuable asset in the Marine Corps' pursuit of modernization and readiness for future challenges on the battlefield. 