MIT joins a major startup backed by Bill Gates to build a viable fusion machine

The Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has signed a new five-year agreement with Commonwealth Fusion System (CFS) to continue their collaboration on fusion energy research and education activities, an institutional press release said.

Backed by Bill Gates, the CFS is a technology spinout from MIT and announced last year that it had built a first-of-its-kind superconducting magnet to be used in a nuclear fusion reactor. This was the first instance of a nuclear fusion experiment delivering a net energy gain, paving the way for the use of fusion energy in the near future.

How can we harness nuclear fusion energy?

Nuclear fusion is the name given to the process when smaller atoms slam into each other to produce atoms with a heavier nucleus and release high amounts of energy as a byproduct. Used by our Sun quite effectively, scientists have been trying to replicate the process on Earth to generate energy in a carbon-free way.

To do so, scientists use tokamak reactors and rely on superconducting magnets such as the one built by CFS to prevent the superheated plasma hit the walls of the reactor. CFS's superconducting magnet is made from Rare Earth Barium Copper Oxide (REBCO) and will help make smaller, faster, and less expensive reactors, the startup claims on its website.

With the superconducting magnet's validation having been completed, the stage is now set for a demonstration of the technology. CFS and MIT are collaborating on this front, with a facility currently under construction. Once this is completed, CFS will attempt to put in the first plasma and then harvest net energy from the reactor, a key step towards the commercialization of this technology.

Applications of nuclear fusion energy

CFS aims to set up a commercial-scale nuclear fusion reactor that will supply energy to the grid after successful demonstration of the technology. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) suggests that nuclear fusion will provide a limitless, economic and sustainable source of energy while generating minimal radioactive waste. Learnings from plasma physics and fusion technology such as ceramics, metals, and coatings as well as welding are already being used to benefit human society.

According to the press release, the CFS will focus on commercializing the technology while PSFC will continue to cutting-edge research and education in this domain.

"Building one or 10 fusion plants doesn’t make a difference — we have to build thousands," said Dennis Whyte, PSFC Director. "The real enemy here is time, and we want to remove as many impediments as possible and commit to funding a new generation of scientific leaders. Those are critically important in a field with as much interdisciplinary integration as fusion."

Last month, a spinoff from Oxford University demonstrated another nuclear fusion technology does not rely on magnets or lasers and wants to set up a commercial-scale reactor by 2030.