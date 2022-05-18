Monkeypox: Here's everything you need to know about the virus in Europe

The outbreak of monkeypox first detected in the UK and Portugal has spread into Spain after eight men in the country showed symptoms compatible with the viral infection, according to a report published by The Guardian on Wednesday.

The health ministry further revealed that the eight suspected cases had yet to be confirmed. They were all reported in the Madrid region and a spokesperson for Madrid’s regional health department further noted that the cases were being analyzed by the National Microbiology Centre and that they pointed towards fluid contact as the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, on Monday, British health authorities revealed that there were a total of seven suspected cases in the UK, six in London, and one in the northeast of England, according to a Euronews report published on Wednesday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that it was investigating any possible links between the cases.

What is monkeypox?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes monkeypox as follows:

"Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’ The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries."

What are the signs and symptoms?

The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. They start with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion and continue to cause lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy). Within 1 to 3 days, or longer, after the appearance of fever, the patient soon develops a rash. This condition often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

Advertisement

How is it transmitted?

The virus enters the human body through contact from broken skin, respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes. This can happen through contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. Human-to-human transmission is believed to happen through contact with large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel very far, so prolonged face-to-face contact needs to be present. Other human-to-human transmission methods include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material including through contaminated clothing.

How can transmission be avoided?

The CDC suggests avoiding all contact with animals or humans that have been infected, including any material that they may have been in contact with. Regular hand washing and good hygiene are also highly encouraged.

How can the virus be treated?

Currently, there is no specific treatment made only for monkeypox. However, the smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used to treat those infected.

Advertisement

Does it come from monkeys?

The first non-human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in lab monkeys. This is where the name of the virus comes from. However, the natural reservoir of monkeypox still remains unknown and the World Health Organization speculates that rodents are the most likely source.