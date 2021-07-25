Advertisement
The Moon Tricks Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature Into Thinking It's a Yellow Light

It's an honest mistake that could even fool the human eye for a split second.

Jul 25, 2021
Tesla recently announced that any Tesla user can subscribe to Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature for $99 to $199 per month, but it seems the new feature still comes with its fair share of kinks. Recently a Tesla driver took to Twitter to share an entertaining little problem with the system.

It turns out that the feature mistakes the full moon for a yellow light and slows down the vehicle. It should be noted that this is an extremely yellow and quite low moon.

Tesla has had its fair share of issues since introducing its Full Self-Driving feature, but that is to be expected when trialing a new technology. Engineers try their best to mitigate any and all problems before they arise, but that is simply impossible.

On the bright side, the firm does do its best to fix any potential issues once they are brought to their attention. Still, one has to wonder at what stage of development is Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature.

Last May, we reported that a Tesla leak that said Elon Musk often exaggerated the feature's capabilities. However, in this case, it seems like a pretty fair mistake, but a mistake that needs addressing nonetheless.

Traffic lights can be confusing for systems to recognize and a very low-hanging yellow moon can even be misrepresented as a traffic light to the human eye momentarily. So let's cut Musk some slack and wait to see how his engineers fix this problem, which we have no doubt will be addressed sooner rather than later. 

