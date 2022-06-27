Here are the most anticipated electric trucks of 2022

The popularity of electric vehicles spread to vehicles other than cars for a while now.

Now we are seeing electric trucks, electric boats, and electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles all around the world in an effort to reduce CO2 emissions as a part of the combat against climate change.

While there are some electric trucks available such as Rivian's R1T and Ford's F-150 Lightning, there are many more upcoming electric trucks.

Let's see the most anticipated electric trucks to be rolled out soon.

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Motors initially announced that 1,000 Endurance trucks would be produced in September 2021, but the team behind the truck is now expecting the deliveries to start later this year.

The Endurance pickup truck relies upon four in-wheel motors for propulsion. Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motors will propel the electric truck.

So far, Lordstown Motors claims the truck will have 250 miles (402 km) of range thanks to its battery pack of 109kWh. The vehicle will produce 600 horsepower and have a towing capacity of 6,000lbs (2,721 kgs).

The automaker is now accepting $1000 deposits for pre-orders, and the truck is expected to have a starting price of $52,500.

Atlis XT

Atlis Motor Vehicles announced that production of the XT will begin in late 2022, likely yielding an early 2023 delivery date in 2019. The company claims its XT electric pickup truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles per charge by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

The vehicle is considered a full-size truck and offers a 6.5 or 8-foot bed. XT Pickup owners will be able to choose from a 300, 400, or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125 kWh up to 250 kWh capacity. A maximum of 12,000 ft. lbs. of torque will be available at the wheels.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet's way to compete with Ford's F-150 Lightning is by producing an electric version of its Silverado truck.

Chevrolet Silverado will be a full sized-pickup that blends in technology, style, and performance. The four-wheel drive will have a fixed glass roof, a flexible midgate that can increase the truck's cargo capacity, and a 17-inch LCD infotainment screen while ensuring an estimated 400 mile (643 km) range, with DC fast charging capabilities of 350kW, GM said in a press release.

Headlining the CES 2022 event for General Motors was an electric pickup truck, Chevy Silverado. Priced at $105,000, the First Edition opened up for pre-orders soon after the unveiling, and all units were snapped up in 12 minutes.

2023 Tesla Cybertruck

The world's top-selling electric vehicle maker Tesla's long-awaited electric truck, the Cybertruck, will be ready for manufacturing later this year and will hopefully be available in 2023.

The company claims that single-motor Cybertrucks will go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds and have a maximum speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The dual-motor Cybertruck will reportedly reach 60 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). And finally, the three-motor model, for the ones seeking the ultimate performance seekers, has the power to zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds while having a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

The batteries of the Cybertruck offer various driving ranges accordingly to the number of motors. According to Tesla, the single motor model has a range of 250-plus miles, the dual-motor setup has 300-plus miles of range, and the tri-motor setup should travel more than 500 miles on a single charge.

Canoo Electric Pickup Truck

The electric automaker Canoo might not be as well known as some of the bigger players in the EV space, but the company has unveiled some pretty quirky and interesting modular designs.

The Canoo electric pickup truck will be 184 inches (4.67 meters) long, 78 in (1.98 m) wide, 76 in (1.92 m) tall, and will have a 112.2 in (2.85 m) wheelbase. That means it is much, much smaller than most pickup trucks sold in the US.

The highest-cost all-wheel version of the vehicle will have around 600 horsepower and will have a 200-mile (320 km) range. The vehicle's payload capacity will be 1800lbs (816kg).

Lower-cost versions will be closer to 100 miles of range and feature a single motor in the rear. Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo, told Reuters that he thinks Canoo will be able to improve the all-wheel pickup's range to reach 300 miles before release.