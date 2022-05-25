Electric cars are the new hip with being environmentally friendly, thus helping us not lose the fight against climate change.

For example, the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk aims to colonize Mars for the future of our species. To achieve that goal, he founded electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to fund his dream and produce accessible electric vehicles to minimize the harm we cause to the Earth.

But as all means of transportation, electric vehicles have luxury models too.

We have listed the 7 most expensive electric vehicles; don’t be surprised to see Tesla on the list.

7. The Founders Series Tesla Roadster

According to Elon Musk, The Founders Series Tesla the Roadster would go 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 1.9 seconds, have a top speed of over 250 mph (402 kph), and a range of 620 miles (997 km) per charge thanks to a 200 kWh battery. Musk added that these are the “base specs,” hinting at even better performance.

Tesla’s website has been taking reservations for the new Roadster for the past couple of years. The company also capped reservations at 1,000 total to make it a potential collector’s item. The Founders Series Tesla Roadster costs $250,000. The vehicle was unveiled in 2017, but we are still waiting for 2023 to see Tesla Roadster on the roads.

6. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive

It’s not a big surprise to see the German luxury carmaker Mercedes on the most expensive EVs list. The company takes sixth place with its Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model, priced at $544,000.

The vehicle was introduced in the summer of 2013 as a limited electric version of the company’s combustion-powered model SLS AMG. The vehicle is powered by four motors that offer 544 KW (740 horsepower) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Newton) of torque. With that much power coming from all four wheels, the vehicle accelerates from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds.

The Electric Drive SLS AMG contains a 400 V lithium-ion battery with a 60 kWh capacity, giving the vehicle a range of 160 miles (250 km).

5. Drako GTE

The silicon valley-based hypercar manufacturer Drako Motors’ Drako GTE is a four-seater with 1,200 HP and a top speed of 206 mph (331 kph), priced at $1.25 million. The GTE’s quad motors each have their own high-capacity inverter, engineered to withstand the demands of extreme performance driving while distributing each motor’s massive +225 kW to -225 kW power envelope with millisecond precision. High-speed, near-zero-latency control at each wheel gives the driver unprecedented immediacy and control. Production of Draco GTE was set to begin in 2021, but the vehicle is yet to be produced.

4. NIO EP9

Chinese electric carmaker NIO’s beast with a 1,390 horsepower engine, EP9, is at number five with a $1,5 million price tag. This EV can go from 0-124 mph (0-200) in just 7.1 seconds with the help of four high-performance motors and four separate gearboxes providing 1 megawatt of power. The EP9 has a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). The vehicle offers a 265-mile (426 km) range for a charging time of 45 minutes.

3. Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne

The third entry on the list is a boutique automaker from Spain, Hispano Suiza, with a history of nearly 120 years. The company was founded in 1904 and had a distinguished track record of producing luxury cars, aircraft engines, trucks, and weapons. Hispano Suiza introduced the Carmen Boulogne, an electric hyper luxury vehicle, in 2020. The luxury vehicle delivers 1,114 horsepower from four permanent magnet synchronous motors housed in the rear axle and an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering 1,160 Nm of torque. It can travel from 0-60 mph (100 kph in less than 2.6 seconds and has a range of 249 miles (400 km). The price of the hyper luxury vehicle starts at around $1.93 million and goes up.

2. Rimac Nevera

Named after a peculiar storm that spontaneously forms above the open sea of Croatia, Rimac Nevera is the fifth entry on the list, with a price tag of roughly $2.44 million. The vehicle deserves its name with 1,914 horsepower (HP) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) joined with four permanent magnet motors. According to Rimac, Nevera's zero-to-60 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes only 1.85 seconds and can zoom up to 258 mph (412 kph). The vehicle is powered by a 120 kWh battery pack that's also integral to the vehicle's structure and keeps cool with water.

1. Lotus Evija

Lotus Evija, the world's first all-electric British hypercar, is the most expensive electric vehicle in the world, with a starting price of $2.8 million. The hypercar has 1,972-horsepower thanks to its four electric motors — one for each wheel. It has a top speed of over 200 miles per hour and will reportedly go from 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds. The vehicle isn’t street-legal in the USA and is produced in extremely limited numbers. Lotus Evija uses a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery giving it 250 miles (400 km) of range.