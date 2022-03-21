What is Musk's Master Plan Part 3? A few theories

Good news electric vehicle enthusiasts, Tesla owners, and Elon Musk fanboys: Musk has announced that he's working on Tesla Master Plan Part 3.

Musk was responding to a tweet of Bloomberg writer Craig Trudell, citing another Bloomberg author Dana Hull's column on Elon Musk's master plans and how he was failing to offer affordable electric vehicles.

Get more updates on this story and more with The Blueprint, our daily newsletter: Sign up here for free.

Musk previously announced two master plans in 2006 and the second one in 2016. Since it's been a long time, let us remind you what those plans were.

2006: "The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me)"



In 2006, Elon Musk announced that he has a master plan for his electric vehicle company Tesla in a blog post. He said his long-term goal was to build a wide range of models, including affordably priced family cars. Musk explained the overarching purpose of Tesla Motors. His reason for founding the company is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy towards a solar electric economy, which he believes to be the primary, but not exclusive, sustainable solution. This first master plan was to build a sports car, use the money obtained from the sports car to create an affordable car, and use that money to build an even more affordable car. He would provide zero-emission electric power generation while building affordable electric vehicles. He realized most of his master plan but looks like he failed to provide affordable EVs.

2016: "Master Plan, Part Deux"

Musk published his second master plan in 2016. He explained in a blog post that his first master plan was all he could afford with the finances gained from PayPal. For the second part of his master plan, he stepped up his game for achieving a sustainable energy economy to stop the collapse of the civilization when fossil fuels run out. He founded SolarCity and Powerwall to address this problem, while Tesla addresses two segments of premium sedans and SUVs to cover a broader consumer base. To scale up the production volume to accelerate a sustainable future, Musk transitioned Tesla to a company that designs the machines that make the machines. Musk also targeted traffic safety and aimed to improve Tesla's autopilot to be ten times safer than the U.S. average, which is at one death at every 89 million miles. The second part of Musk's master plan also covers car sharing, as regulators approve the true self-driving and Tesla owners start to summon their cars anywhere they want. This includes adding your car to the Tesla shared fleet to let other people summon your car when you are not using it and making money from your vehicle when it is idle.

Advertisement

Master Plan, Part Deux was to create home solar roofs with integrated battery storage. It also expanded the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments. Part Deux also outlined how Tesla would develop a self-driving capability that would be ten times safer than human driving via "fleet learning." It would enable your car to make money for you when you weren't using it, as the car would act as a robo-taxi. In the six years since Part Deux was published, Musk has provided solar roofs, solar panels, and a crossover SUV, the Model Y. While car-sharing is being integrated into Tesla's website, the feature has yet to come close to going public.

2022: Master Plan, Part 3

What makes us, and probably you too, wonder what Elon Musk has in mind for the third part of his master plan. Tesla announced the Tesla Bot in a tweet last August. Musk also tweeted, "Tesla AI might play a role in AGI [Artificial General Intelligence], given that it trains against the outside world, especially with the advent of Optimus." We think it is safe to assume that the next part of Musk's master plan involves an AI-controlled robot. As most people wait for affordable electric vehicles and it seems that Musk failed to achieve this goal for the past 16 years, it might be an essential item on his agenda. Tesla's Cybertruck still hasn't been produced yet, which might be prioritized in part three. Musk also hinted at an all-electric van back in 2018. And we all know about his interest in Mars, and he thinks that humanity will have to live on another planet in the not-so-distant future.

Advertisement

The third phase of Musk's Master Plan might include space exploration and SpaceX. Also, Musk's master plans were named by him as Part One and Part Deux; we wonder in what language will the name of the third part of his master plan be. But who knows, master plan part three might involve beating Russian President Vladimir Putin with not one but two hands behind his back and using only headbutts.