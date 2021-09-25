Anti-Gravity Tech? NASA, DARPA, and MIT Debate the Future of Propulsion

The concept of antigravity, the hypothetical phenomenon of creating a place or object that is free of gravity, has been around for a while now. But since November 2020, it has begun to be taken a lot more seriously as scientists from NASA, DARPA, MIT, and the Air Force have been meeting regularly on Zoom to explore propulsion technologies of the future, including antigravity.

This might not seem impressive at first, but it is if you consider that the concept, for now, remains completely hypothetical.

“The Alt Propulsion community is highly intersectional, and we’re sandwiched between the aerospace, defense, electrical engineering, physics, UFOs, and ‘frontier science’ cultures,” said the conference’s moderator and organizer Tim Ventura in an email to The Debrief. “We have folks from all of these cultures who visit the conference and present, and despite the fact that these various communities don’t always agree on some topics. We’ve been able to avoid conflict.”

The Debrief has discovered that 22 meetings on antigravity have taken place thus far during which scientists have explored topics ranging from non-Newtonian propulsion to unidentified flying objects (UFOs). And it's not just anybody that is attending these meetings.

16 of the 71 participants in the November event of Alt Propulsion were current or former NASA staff and 14 others were from noteworthy institutions such as MIT and Harvard University, making it all the more possible that a plausible solution to antigravity might be discovered.

Still, for now, that frontier has not been crossed as no efforts have resulted in replicable experiments. The Gravity Research Institute of the Göde Scientific Foundation has offered a reward of one million euros for a reproducible anti-gravity experiment but has come up with nothing so far despite a few close calls.

Advertisement

This begs the question: Is antigravity achievable on our planet or is it an out-of-reach dream?