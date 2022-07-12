NASA reveals glorious new James Webb images of the ancient universe

We're only at the beginning of James Webb's journey.

And now we have an idea of what the next few years will have in store. It will be a time marked by awe-inspiring images of distant galaxies and massive "cosmic cliffs" shrouding baby stars.

Yesterday, U.S. President Biden revealed the first full-color image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to the world. NASA described it as the "deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date."

Now, the U.S. space agency has revealed four new stunning observations taken by the world's most powerful space observatory. Follow along with live updates as well as on the NASA TV broadcast below.

James Webb spectrum readings reveal water in gas exoplanet's atmosphere

NASA just released new spectrum readings of a gas exoplanet more than 1,000 light-years away from Earth. WASP-96 b is a giant planet composed mainly of gas that orbits its star every 3.4 days. The planet has roughly half the mass of Jupiter.

Crucially, JWST's readings revealed there is water in WASP-96 b's atmosphere. It's an incredibly exciting sign of the discoveries that are still to come for the space observatory that it has already found a planet harboring a vital component for life.

NASA says its new observations of WASP-96 b — the most detailed exoplanet spectrum readings to date — show the "unambiguous signature of water, indications of haze & evidence for clouds (once thought not to exist there)".

An image of a dying star

Second on the list, NASA revealed two highly-detailed images of the Southern Ring nebula and its pair of stars by Webb's NIRCam (L) and MIRI instruments.

The Southern Ring, or "Eight-Burst" nebula, is a planetary nebula, composed of shells of dust and gas shed by dying Sun-like stars. It is surrounding a dying star and is located approximately 2,000 lightyears away from Earth.

"The dimmer, dying star is expelling gas and dust that Webb sees through in unprecedented detail," NASA explains.

Webb's largest image to date

"In Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, we see 5 galaxies, 4 of which interact. (The left galaxy is in the foreground!) Webb will revolutionize our knowledge of star formation & gas interactions in these galaxies," NASA writes on Twitter.

NASA explains that its mosaic of Stephan's Quintet is its largest image to date. Located approximately 290 million light-years away, Stephan's Quintet is found in the constellation Pegasus. It was the first compact galaxy group ever discovered way back in 1877.

James Webb's mind-blowing Carina nebula observation

They saved the best for last.

James Webb has uncovered baby stars behind the "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina nebula.

"Webb’s new view gives us a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation. For an individual star, this period only lasts about 50,000 to 100,000 years," NASA says.

The Carina Nebula is located 7,600 lightyears away and is one of the brightest nebulae in the sky, in the southern constellation Carina. It shows off one of James Webb'sNear Infrared Camera, NIRCam, main capabilities — the capacity to peer through dust clouds to observe newly-forming stars. No wonder NASA saved it for last.

