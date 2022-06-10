NASA's retro video game lets you collect celestial objects like a cosmic connoisseur

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is set to launch in the mid-2020s, is made to focus on the secrets of dark matter and energy while searching for exoplanets, supernovae, black holes, and new galaxies. We can’t say that the massive device will replace the ancient Hubble, but rather it will come up with a field view 100 times greater than that of the 32- year-old observatory.



And in order to spread the word about the telescope, NASA has launched a retro 8-bit style game that sees the telescope collect different space objects such as rogue exoplanets, galaxies, and dark matter. The game called Roman Space Observer intends to inform players about the cosmic objects in our universe and what the observatory can put into the plate for humanity. If you feel nostalgic and long for the old-fashioned cloud games, we bet you'd like to have a look at what NASA offers from the comfort of your home.

Ultimately, the space agency doesn't have to be all about serious projects, and everyone deserves to take a chill pill.



INSERT COIN TO START: The Roman Space Observer Game is out now! Do you think you can beat Astronomer Michelle Thaller's 147 Score? Screenshot your score and use #RomanObserverGame for a chance to be added to our twitter moment! https://t.co/FrKx1Ir9i5 pic.twitter.com/NQbo6BaS6N — Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (@NASARoman) June 2, 2022

As the telescope's official Twitter account states, you'll score some points collecting different objects. They want you to challenge Astronomer Michelle Thaller's 147 Score if you can, which is not that impressive if you ask us. Remarkably, our senior news editor Birkan scored 327. (See below)





Source: Interesting Engineering

What will the Roman Space Telescope do?

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is equipped with two instruments; the Wide Field Instrument and the Coronagraph Instrument. The observatory has a primary mirror that is 2.4 meters in diameter (7.9 feet). Each instrument will function differently; while the Wide Field Instrument will measure light from a billion galaxies and spot around 2,600 exoplanets in the Milky Way, The Coronagraph Instrument will be imaging planets in orbit around other stars. The mission is expected to last at least five years.

Advertisement

The observatory will provide astronomers with images with outstanding resolution, thanks to its 300-megapixel Wide Field Instrument, to help them uncover the mysteries of the universe and test two different theories about its swift expansion.

"The Roman Space Telescope will also feature a coronagraph technology demonstration instrument designed to directly image exoplanets by blocking out a star’s light, allowing the much fainter planets to be observed. As NASA’s first advanced coronagraph in space, it will be 1,000 times more capable than any previously flown," the website reads.