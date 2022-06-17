Advertisement
  1. Science

Neptune: Nine nifty facts about the farthest planet from the Sun

Neptune is so far away from us that we still know very little about it.

By 
Jun 17, 2022
Neptune: Nine nifty facts about the farthest planet from the Sun
Proteus orbiting around Neptune Ianm35/iStock

Neptune, like any planet, has its own unique characteristics and attributes. Compared to the only planet we know very well, it is very strange by comparison to Earth. 

Named after the Roman god of the sea (Poseidon in the Ancient Greek pantheon), Neptune is around 2.8 billion miles (4.47 billion kilometers) from the Sun and has only been visited by a single human-made object. 

Relative to some of the other planets, we know next to nothing about this distant planet. However, from what we have been able to glean since its relatively late discovery, is truly a fascinating place. 

So, what do we know about this most remote of our planetary neighbors?  

Follow Us on

GET YOUR DAILY NEWS DIRECTLY IN YOUR INBOX

Stay ahead with the latest science, technology and innovation news, for free:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement