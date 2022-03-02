A new artificial human arm is moving prosthetics one step closer to true bionics

Prosthetics, or artificial limbs, allows amputees to regain function resulting from the loss or absence of a limb.

But not all prosthetics are created equal!

On Wednesday, IE spoke with prosthetics with CEO Tyler Hayes of startup Atom Limbs which is making the "world's first truly artificial human arm: the Atom Touch."

An artificial arm

"The Atom Touch is what we call an artificial arm. It will act much like a regular arm, restore a near-full range of motion, enable individual control, be comfortable to wear all day, restore a basic sense of touch, and be considerably more affordable than leading prosthetics today," said Hayes.

"The Atom Touch connects to a wearable device we call the cuff, which is itself connected to a shirt. These have a built-in brain-to-computer interface that detects signals from the user’s body — including their residual limb — to control it. This means the arm is non-invasive and truly wearable."

Hayes explained that his team's long-term goal was for the artificial arm to act exactly like a real arm. "Of course, it’s not quite to that level yet. We don’t invasively link directly to your nervous system, though that may be necessary to restore full sensation, for example, down the road," he added.

An arm made for all

When asked who would be able to use Atom Touch, Hayes explained, "Anyone who has an arm amputation will be able to use the Atom Touch. It is designed to be non-invasive, and easy to take on and off as needed. It is designed to offer human-level dexterity, weight, a full range of motion, and force generation. The Atom Touch will ensure limb-different people will be able to live a fuller life, and return the full functionality of their lost limb".

"As well as being non-invasive, the Atom Touch has been designed for real life, not just simple tasks. We’ve invented breakthrough miniaturization technology to make the arm relative in size and form to a real human arm. We’re aiming to fit almost any adult size, male or female, and last all day on one charge. We’re also using modern sensorization to create a basic sense of touch" he added.

The inspiration behind the project

Hayes also explained why he was inspired to create Atom Limbs. "Atom Limbs’ origins come from reading about the failings of healthcare for people with limb loss within the system. Only one in five people with arm loss choose to wear a prosthetic because the products available are of such poor quality and usability that they do more harm than good. In a world where we have reusable rockets and electric cars, this seems ridiculous. So Atom Limbs was born to give the 65 million-plus limb-different people their limbs back, and revolutionize the $800B+ physical disability industry," explained Hayes.

A broken industry

Through his efforts, Hayes hopes to fix the broken prosthetic industry.

"The prosthetics industry is broken. If we look at the number of limb-different people who wear one, we see that only one in five do so, citing a lack of use and even pain when using them. These transitional prosthetics make some even feel more disabled," Hayes explains.

"This is because even leading prosthetics are basically just a hook that looks like a hand. They’re about as far from intuitive as one can get. Users can’t move fingers, they’re limited to 10 preset “grips”, can’t reach above their head, can’t move joints at the same time, get no sense of touch, develop musculoskeletal issues — the list goes on. This simply isn’t good enough. Through modern robotics, we are able to truly revolutionize the physical disability industry and for the first time provide artificial limbs that add real value to people’s lives, not hinder them" he added.

Atom Touch will be available for testing in the firm's Preview Program in Q2 this year and Atom Limbs is aiming to release the final product in 2023. For more impressive prosthetics, read this list.

Prosthetics seems to be the best solution for amputees until we unlock our potential to grow a new limb.