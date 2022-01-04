A New Sodium-Ion Battery Could Speed Up Our Rush for More Solar Power

Las Vegas-based power solutions startup Bluetti announced that it will debut the "world's first sodium-ion solar power generators" for homes at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week.

The company will showcase its NA300 solar power generator, which uses a sodium-ion battery rather than a traditional lithium-ion one. Alongside the new generator, it will debut the B480 sodium-ion battery packs designed for use with the NA300.

The NA300 will come with up to 3000W of solar input capability, while the B480 battery packs each have an output of 4,800Wh. Seeing as the NA300 can have two B480's attached, its capacity can be extended to an impressive 12,600Wh. The generator can also be charged from 0 to 80 percent in roughly half an hour thanks to 6000W dual charging.

Reducing the world's reliance on lithium-ion

Sodium-ion batteries have the potential to reduce the world's increasing reliance on lithium. In 2020, for example, researchers from Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory announced they were working on Na-ion batteries that could be produced cheaply out of abundant sodium, providing a more ethical and sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Cobalt and lithium used in traditional batteries are relatively rare, expensive, and are often sourced from war-torn countries where miners work in inhumane conditions.

In an earlier press statement, Bluetti said "Chemical batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, offer an optimum solution for the green energy transition. However, the long-term use of rare and expensive lithium has slowed down the energy shift across the world. That's to say, the changeover to sodium-ion batteries will sustain the future power supply, even accelerate the course of carbon neutrality."

Bluetti first made a name for itself in 2020 with its flagship AC200 generator, which was crowdfunded to the tune of almost $7 million. The company has gone on to build a strong lineup of generators and solar power solutions. It now hopes its Na-ion solution will help the world meet the massive demand for battery electronics in a more ethical, sustainable fashion.