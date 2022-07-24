New telescope will hunt for neutron stars colliding

"Speed is of the essence. We are looking for something very short-lived - there's not much time before they fade away."

The new tool consists of two jet-black batteries of eight cylindrical telescopes bolted together that each covers a different part of the sky by rapidly twisting and turning both vertically and horizontally.

Neutron stars are some of the most exotic and active objects in the universe, even if they're technically dead.

They consist of inert suns that carry such a massive weight and gravity that they are drawn to each other. As such, they eventually head for each other, crashing and merging.