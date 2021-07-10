Next Level Security: Carjackers Ditch Car Because None Can Drive Manual

They say that life is either a tragedy or a comedy and this latest story first reported by TheDrive likely illustrates that it is the latter. On June 28 at around 8:33 PM Detroit time, three carjackers tried to steal a blue 2006 Acura TSX. However, after entering the car they soon discovered it was a stick shift vehicle and not a manual one.

This led them to flee the scene in a hurry. The entire event was captured on video and shared by the Detroit police who is now looking for the three suspects.

Suspects wanted in connection to an attempt carjacking on 06/28/2021 at approximately 8:33 p.m. in the 11900 block of Radom. 2 male victims were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX when they were approached by 3 armed male suspects who demanded their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/fC8pjNjMUw — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 9, 2021

According to the police report, two victims were sitting in the vehicle when three armed male suspects approached them and made them exit their car. However, they soon found themselves unable to drive the stick car and quickly fled the sign.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the car owner was able to recover his vehicle in good condition. The story is funny because you would expect car thieves to be, well, proficient in cars in general. Not that we condone stealing cars, but it does seem rather silly to pursue this 'trade' and not know how to handle a stick car.

Either way, it is a well-known fact that stick drivers are rarer than manual ones, so if you want a little added security to your vehicle, you may want to learn how to drive and buy a stick car. Or you may want to invest in some anti-theft devices.