Nissan and NASA join forces to produce EV batteries that charge in just 15 minutes

Back in February, Nissan announced that it wants to end all combustion engine development and focus on electric vehicles instead. Now, with the help of NASA, it has come up with an extremely efficient electric car battery that is bound to revolutionize the world of electric vehicles, according to a report by AP News published on Friday.

The new all-solid-state battery will seek to replace the lithium-ion battery by 2028 and will be stable enough to be used in pacemakers. It will also be about half the size of current battery models and achieve a full charge in a mere 15 minutes.

A new production facility for a brand new battery

On Friday, Nissan also unveiled its prototype production facility for these new laminated all-solid-state battery cells, which the company aims to bring to market in 2028, according to a press release by the firm.

"Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D.

"The knowledge gained from our experience supports the development of all-solid-state batteries and we've accumulated important elemental technologies. Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries."

A long term vision plan for electric vehicle efficiency

Nissan has set up a long-term vision plan called the Nissan Ambition 2030 where it aims to launch electric vehicles with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028. Its pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant will start running as early as fiscal 2024, with materials, design, and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.

The ultimate goal is to place electric vehicles at the same cost level as gasoline-powered ones by reducing all-solid-state batteries to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh thereafter. Nissan plans on bringing the many benefits of all-solid-state batteries to a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks, making its electric vehicles more popular and more competitive.