Nissan wants to end all combustion engine development. But not in the US?

It can be said that there is a tendency around the world to switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to electric vehicles (EV). Even some automobile manufacturers such as Audi have reportedly stopped developing new internal combustion engines.

In addition to this, Germany's top legislative body, the Bundesrat, plans to allow only zero-emission vehicles on EU roads by 2030 by banning internal combustion engines. As a result, it has become an undeniable fact that it's almost time for ICEs to expire in the auto industry.

According to Nikkei, Nissan will put a nail to ICEs' coffin this time by ending up developing new combustion engines for the global market, with the exception of the United States, and shift its focus on electric vehicles. By doing so, it has become the first major Japanese carmaker to make such a breakthrough.

Japan's automobile manufacturer has already stopped the development of gasoline engines for the European market since the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards, which are planned to go into effect until 2025, are arduous for automakers. Arduous because the company states the Euro 7 rules will increase the R&D costs of the future gas and diesel engines.

Additionally, the development of combustion engines for Chinese and Japanese markets will be phased out, as well, and the already existing engine plants will be adapted to develop engines for hybrid vehicles.

For the United States, on the other hand, while the company will reduce its annual investments in engine R&D, it will keep on developing new gas engines mostly for the truck and SUV markets, where it awaits a high demand for traditional-powered vehicles. The majority of the budget will be devoted to the development of new electric powertrains and vehicles.

Even though there are still ongoing discussions on whether electric vehicles are worse for the environment or not, these developments reinforce the use of EVs and accelerate the public shift from ICEs to EVs.