Nvidia moves its metaverse to the cloud. Will other companies follow?

In a bid to make the metaverse accessible to all, chip designer NVIDIA has announced that it will move its metaverse design suite to the cloud, the company said in a press release.

The race to build the metaverse is now on full steam. While Meta claims to have built more than 10,000 digital worlds, chipmaker Qualcomm is investing millions in bringing out immersive experiences in extended reality. There are literally hundreds of top brands keen on getting their stores running in the metaverse. Amidst all this, NVIDIA's move makes the field interesting, as it allows more creators to join the space.

Omniverse Cloud

NVIDIA calls its metaverse, Omniverse, and not just because it wants to sound different from Meta but also because they came up with the name, a full year before Meta was all over the news.

In NVIDIA's Omniverse, 3D designers share a virtual world where they can create, and over 700 companies including the likes of Lockheed Martin, Sony Animation Pictures, and BMW Group are using these tools to further innovation in their products.

Taking this a step further, NVIDIA has made its Omniverse accessible on the cloud, where creators can collaborate with just one click without having to transfer massive datasets. The company has also introduced an app called Omniverse Create that allows creators to build their digital worlds in real-time, while non-technical users can simply view the renderings using the View app, powered by NVIDIA's GeForce Now platform.

NVIDIA's move makes the metaverse not only more accessible to creators but also to their clients who will now be able to leverage the power of the cloud and experience the metaverse even on less resourceful devices like laptops and smartphones.

What will the others do?

NVIDIA's Omniverse not only trumped Meta but also Microsoft which also harbors intentions of building the metaverse. Earlier this year, the company announced its plans of acquiring Activision, which strengthened its position on the path to becoming a metaverse builder. With its cloud services, Azure, running quite well, Microsoft could also follow the Omniverse path to bring its version of metaverse onto the cloud.

As Analytics India Magazine noted, Meta has strengthened its ties with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for providing cloud services after its metaverse announcement. Meta has been using AWS for a series of its products and it is likely that its metaverse will also be powered by the same backend infrastructure.

As we have seen with conventional computing needs, the cloud offers highly cost-effective solutions. So, it should not be a surprise if the metaverse follows this path too.