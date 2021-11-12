Black Friday is right around the corner and some of the leading retailers have already started to announce their discounts. However, most of the discounts account for the holiday season treats rather than being only for Black Friday. In a way, we can think of these discounts as appetizers before the main course and the main course is about to be served!

To differentiate these discounts, we need to understand what Black Friday is and what to expect from it. Therefore, let's dive into the origins and purpose of Black Friday to guide you on your Black Friday journey. Also, to give you a sneak peek, you'll find the products that are most likely to be discounted for Black Friday.

These products are constantly updated on our site with new developments so be sure to revisit this page to learn more about the discounts and latest developments for a rewarding Black Friday. Let’s begin our journey!

The Term ‘Black Friday’

In 1966, Martin L. Apfelbaum, Executive Vice President of the Earl P.L. Apfelbaum stamp store, wrote a column in The American Philatelist magazine; explaining why the police had started to use the term ‘Black Friday’ to describe holiday shopping madness following the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Apfelbaum wrote “‘Black Friday’ is the name which the Philadelphia Police Department has given to the Friday following Thanksgiving Day, it is not a term of endearment to them. ‘Black Friday’ officially opens the Christmas shopping season in center city, and it usually brings massive traffic jams and overcrowded sidewalks as the downtown stores are mobbed from opening to closing.”

Considering the crowds and intense workload of the police force on that day, the term made sense back then, and thanks to the contribution of Apfelbaum, ‘Black Friday’ was to be used for an American tradition that continues to this day.

What and When is Black Friday

Black Friday is a shopping holiday celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving. Shop owners and retailers run special discounts and sales lowering the price of popular products, toys, and tech gadgets on this day, usually starting very early in the morning.

Although it started as a single Friday following Thanksgiving, the popularization of the phenomenon led to a holiday of multiple days and even weeks for many retailers.

What to Look For on Black Friday

Originally, the Black Friday idea is linked with small shop owners and in favor of them. However, thanks to globalization and the convenience of online shopping, big retailers with an abundance of their products such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy profit more from Black Friday.

In 2020, shoppers spent $9 billion online during Black Friday sales. This stat shows us how big the chart is and, inevitably there will appear some opportunists to use this holiday for their profit. Therefore, our team is ready to smartly guide you in your Black Friday journey.

Be sure to set a budget. It is quite easy to be dazzled by the prices and overspend on Black Friday. Prioritize what you need and set a limit for your wallet. At the end of the day, you would not want to end up with an empty wallet or products and items that you did not need in the first place. Shop online. It is plausible to stay home and safe while purchasing items. Skip the stores and crowds in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Even if there were not a threat like COVID-19, we would still recommend shopping online as retailers have changed their policies and started offering their best deals online. Be an early bird. Getting a head start is always in your favor in these kinds of situations. Deals do not only start early but also are in limited supplies. It is wise to do your shopping as early as possible to avoid missing the best deals. Read retailer reviews. Doing a quick Google search for the merchants’ names and products often provides the necessary information you need. Rather than evaluating individual comments, try to find patterns such as failure to fulfill orders, the fulfillment of the wrong items, damaged goods, or multiple poor customer services. Read the return policies. Delayed shipments can occur due to the massive shopping traffic. In order to avoid being deceived, be sure that the return window of the item you have chosen is extended accordingly. Watch out for sketchy sites and fake deals. As we mentioned before, there are a lot of opportunists to use Black Friday for their self-interest. Shop only from trusted websites and avoid shopping from sites with typos, sketchy designs, and deals that are too good to be true. Do your research. Before purchasing an item, be sure to scan the site and read the policies regarding shipping, return, and warranty. Find the customer service information on the site and read the individual seller’s policies if it is possible. Prefer digital-wallet services. Major digital-wallet services such as PayPal or Amazon Pay are ideal for safe shopping. Remember, digital-wallet presence does not guarantee good customer service or policies but seeing it when you get to check-out is a good indicator of a trusted retailer.

Discounted Items

Amazon has quite a number of discounts during the holiday season from Holiday Dash to Alexa’s birthday. Although it has not been officially announced yet, Amazon has started lowering prices on certain products.

Based on past experience and a fair number of Black Fridays spent, our team connected the dots and prepared you a list of items that are most likely to be discounted on Black Friday. Be sure to check our list and revisit this page if you do want to get a head start as our products will be constantly updated.

Scroll down for this year's Black Friday items!

Samsung Neo QLed offers brilliantly intense pictures with its Quantum Matrix Technology, powered by its tiny hyper-focused light cells. You can enjoy a quiet cozy night at home watching your favorite movie with a 4K Neo Quantum Processor as it will provide quite an upgrade on the quality of the pictures.

Quantum 24x HDR brings jumping-off-screen kinds of visuals so that you can enjoy whatever you are watching in the best possible way. It makes it even too easy to use your television since it has a built-in Alexa and it is able to complete any task you ask them to.

Delivering extremely smooth and high-quality pictures thanks to its 4K HDR Processor is just a small part of what Sony X85J is capable of. Its 125 Hz refresh rate allows you to enjoy sports, action movies, and games not only with fast-moving sequences but also in life-like clarity.

One of the best things about Sony X85J is it comes with a Google TV that allows you to browse through +700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streaming services. It brings you all in one place.

Last but not least, Alexa can be there with you whenever you want, so all you have to do is to tell Alexa what you want, and it brings it in perfect quality.

Wired headphones are a thing of the past and Bose shows you why it is so with its headphones. Keep your phone in your pocket because you can reach your voice assistant with just a touch of a button or by using merely your voice for music, navigation, and more.

Its adjustable unrivaled noise canceling ability will enable you to turn any environment into a work or meditation space. Bose’s stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups are made both for your comfort and style.

If you want an earbud option, these wireless headphones are just for you. With an AKG-tuned 0.47 inch (12 mm) speaker and enhanced bass tone, everything you listen to will be studio-quality sound. With active voice cancelation, you can block out background noise on any place and tap again to let in surrounding live sounds like colleagues’ voices, street traffic. You can use your always-on voice assistant to order coffee or send a message using merely your voice.

Since it's come into our lives, the internet has never failed to seize us. Considering the lockdown and recent events, the importance of the internet has become much more prominent than ever.

Thankfully, the majority of the world has access to stable and fast internet but some of us still have dead zones in our houses and face lag problems. TP-Link’s WiFi extender is here to solve your problems with just two simple taps!

It is extremely important to have the best possible sound quality while picking the headphones that are speaking to your needs. Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone is here for that. It comes with an extra bass quality to provide you impressively deep and punchy sound so that you can feel every inch of the rhythm while enjoying your favorite jams.

If you are a huge fan of music and can’t take your ears off of listening to your favorite bands, Skullcandy will be your ultimate remedy as it can be charged in minutes, and can be used for a full day! You can effortlessly switch between devices, fold and carry it around with its protective case, control everything with the touch of your fingertips.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is finally around to help you get control of your overall body health and maintenance. With a battery that takes more or less an hour to charge and provides 6+ days long use, it makes sure that it will be your trustworthy partner on the daily basis. The GPS of Fitbit can be used for hikes, runs, and rides, to keep the track of the distance and pace even when your phone is not around. And when your phone is around it also allows you to use the built-in mic and speaker via Bluetooth to take hands-free calls wherever you are, right on the spot.

Fitbit is for sure more aware of your health than any one of your loved ones. It can monitor your heart rate and alarms when it’s below or above average. It also allows you to see your blood oxygen levels and skin temperature just as easily.

The reason why Fitbit stands out on its own is the fact that tracks your heart rate irregularities and can share the results with your doctor. Can it get any better?

Cameras take a lot of thinking and searching before purchase but Nikon Z6 is here to save your time. It welcomes you with a large full-frame Z mount for unbelievable optical performance. A 24.5 MP backside illuminated image sensor will make sure that you catch your best shots right on the spot.

It provides up to 12 fps, 4K Ultra-HD video, 6K time-lapse, and 1080P/120Fps slow motion. So there is almost no scene that Nikon Z6 can not immortalize in the best possible way. It is compatible with NIKKOR Z lenses depending on your need. Just pick the most suitable lens for your craft and get ready for perfect visuals.

The Holiday season is here, and one of the most crucial things around this time is keeping our living space clean while hosting our loved ones. For that, WYZE Robot Vacuum will be your perfect helper.

It is able to clean everywhere around your living space with its 2100 Pa suction power but its talents are not limited to that. You might forget about cleaning around, and WYZE will still be able to clean up, thanks to its automatic self-charging.

With its Lidar Mapping feature, on the other hand, it is totally on WYZE robot vacuum to get used to your living space. It can prevent falling thanks to its sensors and can easily memorize your rooms and keep them clean. You can also determine “No Go Zones” to prevent WYZE from cleaning around sensitive places such as pet bowls or play areas for kids.

We hope you enjoy Black Friday with these deals we specially picked for you!

