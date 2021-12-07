A Dummy Paris City Was Built in WWI to Fool German Bombers

Aerial view of the Bastille, Paris, France. Note the Caudron G.III aircraft of the Armée de l'Air in flight at the centre of the photo.

In late January of 1918, German planes dropped about 1,320 lb (600 kilograms) of explosives on Paris, killing 26 Parisians and wounding nearly 200 others. Indeed, attacking the city of lights was something the French knew the Germans could not resist. So the DCA air defense group (Défense Contre Avions) came up with a brilliant plan according to archives uncovered by the Le Figaro newspaper.

The French decided to build a dummy city to fool German bombers. The fake city was located on the northern outskirts of Paris and even included fake streets lined with electric lights, replica buildings, and a double of the famous busy Gare du Nord.