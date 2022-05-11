A passenger with no flying experience landed a private plane after the pilot was incapacitated

In what might seem like a scene from a thriller Hollywood movie, a passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) in Florida on Tuesday afternoon, CNN reported.

All the passenger had was a voice on the radio to guide them down.

Cessna Caravan Aircraft

The passenger was onboard a Cessna Caravan, a single-engined turboprop aircraft with a crew capacity of one. Capable of a maximum speed of 186 knots, it has a service ceiling of 25,000 feet (7,620 m) and needs a landing distance of 2,500 feet (762 m).

The aircraft has a fixed tricycle landing gear and a range of 325 nautical miles (601 km), used as a short-haul regional airliner.

The details of the incident are still forthcoming, but a few transcripts of the conversations between the passenger and the air traffic controller provide some information on what happened.

The Sequence of Events

After receiving the distress call from the passenger, a man, the air traffic controller responded, "Roger. What’s your position?"

"I have no idea," WPBF reported the passenger said. "I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea."

"Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate. Try to follow the coast either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you."

Four minutes after this exchange, the passenger spoke again, "Have you guys located me yet? I can’t even get my nav screen to turn on. It has all the information on it. You guys have any ideas on that?"

The ATC eventually located the plane flying off the coast of Boca Raton and then instructed the passenger to land the aircraft safely.

Once the aircraft was safely on the ground, the tower operator was heard telling other pilots, "You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane."



"Did you say the passengers landed the airplane?" asked a pilot over the radio. "Oh, my God. Great job."

The name of the passenger has not been released. In a statement to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration stated the pilot had a "possible medical issue." Details of his condition have also not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident.