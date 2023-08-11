7 of the best images from SpaceX's explosive Starship engine tests

SpaceX is preparing for the second flight test of its fully integrated Starship launch system.

The first launch of the towering rocket famously ended in an explosion, though SpaceX stresses that it collected a wealth of valuable data from that test flight.

Since then, Elon Musk's space company has been working hard preparing the next Starship upper stage and Super Heavy first stage booster prototypes for launch. The company has shared several impressive images of the upper stage prototype, Ship 25, and the Super Heavy prototype, Booster 9, during key engine tests.

Though the Starship is the subject of an environmental lawsuit levied against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), SpaceX hopes to make steady progress with its Starship test flights, as it has a lunar lander contract to fulfill for NAS A, among several other high-profile upcoming operational launches.

Starship is a vital part of Musk's original vision for SpaceX. The maverick entrepreneur set out to build a fully reusable spacecraft that would dramatically reduce the cost of successive launches, making human flight to Mars economically feasible. It's all part of SpaceX's goal of helping to make humanity an interplanetary species.

If the images of its static fire engine tests are anything to go by, Starship is very close to launching once again. Here are some of the most impressive pictures from SpaceX's Starship engine test campaign for the upcoming second test flight.