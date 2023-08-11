7 of the best images from SpaceX's explosive Starship engine tests
7 of the best images from SpaceX's explosive Starship engine tests
SpaceX is preparing for the second flight test of its fully integrated Starship launch system.
The first launch of the towering rocket famously ended in an explosion, though SpaceX stresses that it collected a wealth of valuable data from that test flight.
Since then, Elon Musk's space company has been working hard preparing the next Starship upper stage and Super Heavy first stage booster prototypes for launch. The company has shared several impressive images of the upper stage prototype, Ship 25, and the Super Heavy prototype, Booster 9, during key engine tests.
Though the Starship is the subject of an environmental lawsuit levied against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), SpaceX hopes to make steady progress with its Starship test flights, as it has a lunar lander contract to fulfill for NAS A, among several other high-profile upcoming operational launches.
Starship is a vital part of Musk's original vision for SpaceX. The maverick entrepreneur set out to build a fully reusable spacecraft that would dramatically reduce the cost of successive launches, making human flight to Mars economically feasible. It's all part of SpaceX's goal of helping to make humanity an interplanetary species.
If the images of its static fire engine tests are anything to go by, Starship is very close to launching once again. Here are some of the most impressive pictures from SpaceX's Starship engine test campaign for the upcoming second test flight.
- 1/7
A bird's eye view of Ship 25's fiery static fire test
On a Monday, June 26, at 8:27 pm EDT, SpaceX fired up all six of Ship 25's Raptor engines.
Shortly after the static fire test was completed, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a stunning overhead view of Ship 25 firing off its engines during the test on Monday. Alongside the image, he wrote on Twitter: "Key milestone completed for flight 2."
SpaceX also shared footage of the fiery test, which took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas.
- 2/7
Towering Starship prototype blocks out the Sun
SpaceX shared more images shortly afterward, including this one in which Ship 25 stands out as a stark silhouette blocking out the sun.
Musk has stated that the finalized Starship spacecraft will be capable of ferrying up to 100 passengers to Mars at a time. He has also described it as a "modern Noah's Ark" that will carry a million people to the Red Planet.
- 3/7
Ship 25 fires brief Raptor engine blaze
Static fire engine tests are typically one of the last hurdles before a launch.
A rocket's engines are ignited for just a few seconds during these tests. The rocket doesn't lift off, though, as it is anchored to the ground. The image above is a screen capture from footage SpaceX shared shortly after the Ju ne static fire test.
When Starship does fly again, Ship 25 will be mounted atop the Super Heavy prototype, Booster 9. The fully integrated launch system is 394 feet (120 meters) tall and will be powered at liftoff by Super Heavy's 33 Raptor engines.
- 4/7
Booster 9 undergoes final preparations
On August 6, SpaceX blasted all 33 of Booster 9's next-generation Raptor engines for a few seconds for its static fire engine test.
During the engine test, four of the booster's 33 Raptor engines shut down prematurely.
Shortly afterward, Elon Musk tweeted that Starship has a "~50 percent probability of reaching orbital velocity" during its upcoming second test flight.
- 5/7
The power of SpaceX's Raptor engines
Though Starship isn't guaranteed to reach orbit on its second attempt, the next test flight will no doubt demonstrate the Mars rocket's incredible power.
During its first test flight, Starship beat NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) to become the world's most powerful rocket.
SLS produced roughly 9.5 million lbs of thrust at liftoff for last year's Artemis I mission, while Starship produced a massive 17 million lbs of thrust during its debut flight.
- 6/7
When will we see Starship fly again?
As was the case for the first launch of Starship in April, SpaceX aims for Ship 25 to perform a partial orbit around Earth before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
When that launch will take place isn't set in stone, especially as the FAA deals with the ongoing environmental lawsuit regarding Starship.
In June, Musk went on record saying Starship could fly again in "six to eight weeks". Though Musk is famous for setting overly ambitious deadlines, both Ship 25 and Booster 9 have carried out successful static fire tests, meaning we are likely not far from seeing the second Starship launch.,
- 7/7
Bonus: SpaceX's water deluge system test
Aside from its static fire tests, SpaceX has also carried out several other preparations in the lead-up to Starship's second flight.
The immense power of Starship blew a crater into the launchpad during the massive rocket's first test flight, spreading debris far and wide.
SpaceX has since installed a water deluge system to prevent Starship's Raptor engines from damaging the launch pad. If Musk's estimate comes true, we may see it put to the test within a few short weeks.