From rags to riches: AI-art reveals stark contrast of billionaires and poverty

Gokul Pillai's AI-generated images of the world's wealthiest figures have created a buzz on social media, with users expressing amusement and disbelief at the realistic appearance of the pictures. While the images are meant to be humorous, they serve as a reminder of the growing wealth gap and the stark contrast between the world's haves and have-nots. The images showcase the incredible potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creative fields and demonstrate that the boundaries of digital art are constantly being pushed and expanded.