The beauty and majesty of the engineering of wind turbines

Wind turbines are essentially giant windmills that harness wind energy and convert it into useful forms of power. Turbines generally have two or three propeller-like blades which spin as the wind hits them. The blades are connected to a rotor that leads to a main shaft where a generator spins to create useful energy or electricity. According to data from the International Energy Agency, China is currently the global leader in wind power, with 342 GW capacity. It is followed by the US (139 GW). Germany has more than 60 GW, Europe’s highest. India stands fourth worldwide with 42 GW, and Spain fifth with 29 GW. Wind energy produces a quarter of the electricity in the US and this is growing rapidly. Such sustainable power comes from giant wind turbines manufactured and placed globally.