Top 10 James Webb Space Telescope discoveries to celebrate its first year in science

Last year on this day, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), NASA's next-generation cosmic explorer, unveiled the universe in a whole new light.



The $10 billion telescope, an engineering wonder that took more than two decades to design and build, revealed its first full-color science images of the universe on July 12, 2022 — marking the start of its scientific exploration of the distant universe.

Webb is uncovering a universe in unparalleled detail that scientists had never envisaged. Over a year, Webb has amassed a plethora of data about the universe, from detecting the most distant galaxies, gazing into dust clouds to see star formation, to unraveling the riddles of our solar system.

What we've seen thus far is only the tip of the iceberg; there are many more scientific mysteries waiting to be solved, cosmic objects to be discovered, and whatnot.

To commemorate its first historic anniversary, let's look at some of Webb's most intriguing findings and images.