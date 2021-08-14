Portable Battery-Extension Trailer Intersects EVs with RV Enthusiasts

Portable batteries are extremely practical. You can use them on the go to make sure your cell phone never runs out of juice. What if you had the same option for your electric car?

Colorado Teardrops Campers announced its Boulder camper as "backup power for your electric vehicle."

"The Boulder™ has a bank of EV batteries built into the trailer frame that enables you to recharge your EV’s batteries to return your electric vehicle to its pre-towing range — or better," reads the website's section on the trailer.

"The Boulder™ features a fully insulated cabin with a seating arrangement that easily converts to a queen-size bed, 2 bunk beds for the rest of the family, and storage for your favorite gear. The Boulder’s cabin provides lots of light thanks to its large galaxy-gazer window and gull-wing doors. The galley is as large as our Mount Massive model, with room for a couple of Yeti coolers, water, stove, and storage for food to feed the whole gang so that you can stay out for multi-day adventures."

Colorado's weather conditions

The firm further emphasizes that their trailers are inspired by "Colorado’s terrain and ever changing weather conditions — where heat, rain, snow, and ice can all be encountered on the same day, all year round."

The Boulder trailer will weigh a mere 1,950 pounds (885 kg), making it easy to tow behind most electric vehicles. It will be priced at $55,000 although no estimated launch date has been given. Colorado Teardrops Campers is, however, advertising five different tiers of preorders with various down-payment amounts.

The price of the trailer is roughly the price of a second car, but then again, you can't sleep or dine in a regular car. This seems like a cool product that will only grow in popularity with the rise of sales of electric vehicles.