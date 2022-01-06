Razer Just Unveiled Its New Mask. With a Microphone and Speakers?

If you think your voice has been dulled by wearing masks in this pandemic, then electronics company Razer has the product for you. Zephyr Pro is a wearable mask that has a voice amplification feature in addition to built-in speakers.

In January last year, Razer had unveiled the initial concept and called it Hazel. A year later, it is now Zephyr and Razer already has a Pro version of the product. At first glance, the Zephyr Pro does not look any different from its predecessor. The mask offers a soft silicone face seal with a dual strap design that can fit all head sizes comfortably yet securely. Zephyr is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the website claims, although it isn't suited for use in medical or clinical settings.

It also offers the same two-way protection as other N95 masks with its N95 filters that not only filters the air you inhale but also what you exhale. The dual intake fans fitted on the mask do not spin any faster than the 4200/6200 RPM presets that the Zephyr carries or you can even switch them off if you wish.

The mask design is transparent and even features lights inside that can illuminate your face when you interact with others and the 16.8 million colors on the circular vents can be customized with an app. So, the only feature that separates the Pro from the regular is the voice amplification feature, as Razer's promotional tweet confirms.

Safe. Social. Sustainable. An award-winner, powered up - meet the Razer Zephyr Pro.

With built-in voice amp, express yourself clearly & loudly while remaining protected with N95-grade Filters. Details on the 1st Drop coming soon - sign up for updates here: https://t.co/mrEuAlrbze pic.twitter.com/sPuPMFdeBN — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 5, 2022

It would take a very keen eye to notice the speaker grills installed near the bottom filters of the mask or the voice amplification button on one of the intake vents. Weightwise, Zephyr Pro is not expected to be any different either and probably that's where the genius lies.

Razer isn't packing extra batteries on the Pro for this newly added feature. As The Verge reported, Razer expects to deliver a similar battery life and only needed to shave off the weight of the new microphone and speakers on the Pro, which is achieved by laser milling the speaker grills. To conserve battery on the Pro, Razer expects the user to get used to switching off the voice amplification feature when the conversation ends.

Although its availability has not been confirmed officially yet, The Verge reports that Pro will cost $149.99 as against the standard Zephyr's price of $99.99. With a 99 day pack of N95 filters that you need to replace every three days, the cost will go up to $199.99 as against the $149.99 of Zephyr.