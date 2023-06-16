11 delightful gifts that'll strike a chord with music lovers

11 delightful gifts that'll strike a chord with music loversLet them tune into joy!Atharva Gosavi| Jun 16, 2023 04:11 AM ESTCreated: Jun 16, 2023 04:11 AM ESTDealsBest gifts for music lovers1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.It's always easy to gift things to people who have particular hobbies. For instance, finding gifts for music lovers would not be as tedious a job as when you're doing it for a person who doesn't have a particular hobby or habit that they follow. Coming to gifts for people who're continuously humming their favorite songs under their breath, there are a bunch of music-themed gifts available on the market. The more you research, the more you will find unique music gifts. Hence, we've compiled this list to ensure you get the perfect gift for your music lover friends and colleagues. 1. RyounoArt 4 Piece Vintage Guitar Canvas Wall ArtRyounoArt 4 Piece Vintage Guitar Canvas Wall ArtThe RyounoArt 4 Piece Vintage Guitar Canvas Wall Art has vivid colors and would do a great job in sprucing up any interior decor. The abstract style of this canvas wall art is aesthetically pleasing and will also enhance the overall ambience of any room.$67.99 at AmazonIf there's anything that'll enhance the appearance of a musician's practice room or a music studio, this canvas wall art should be right at the top of such a list. It's easy to hang and has a vivid color combination, making it a standout piece in any room. 2. WIBOTA Music Guitar Table LampWIBOTA Music Guitar Table LampThe WIBOTA Music Guitar Table Lamp is a fine blend of design and innovation. It has sturdy arms that hold a guitar and appears like a person playing it. Crafted from iron piping, it has a corrosion-resistant build quality.$65.99 at AmazonGifts always need to be unique and something that the recipient might remember you for. The WIBOTA Music Guitar Table Lamp is a beautiful innovation that will stay perched on the tabletop and give you a soothing illumination. 3. W-KING 100W Bluetooth SpeakerW-KING 100W Bluetooth SpeakerThe W-KING 100W Bluetooth Speaker has a deep and huge bass and also comes with a mic and guitar input. So, if your friend loves singing songs or playing guitar and wishes to magnify that experience, this is quite a good gift choice to consider.$247.99 at AmazonIt's nigh impossible not to think of gifting a speaker to your music-loving friend. The W-KING 100W Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic model to go for if you're giving this to someone who loves loud music a lot. 4. Kakoda Oil Diffuser With Bluetooth SpeakerKakoda Oil Diffuser With Bluetooth SpeakerThe Kakoda Oil Diffuser can ooze fragrance while also playing all the beautiful melodies that you have promised to love till eternity. It'll create the perfect sanctuary that makes you forget your troubles and wraps peace around you like a tight embrace.$79.99 at AmazonThe Kakoda Oil Diffuser With Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect device for a soothing ambiance when you're back home after a tiring day. The fragrance oozing out of the diffuser and the calm music playing in the background will get you the perfect refreshment you need for those sunken eyes, and drooped shoulders post a hectic day at work. 5. Sonos Gen 2 SpeakersSonos Gen 2 SpeakersThe Sonos Gen 2 Speakers can fill an entire home with the sound of your favorite melody that gives you a tranquil pleasure. It can be controlled by voice assistants and produce a rich and deep stereo sound. They're also a great choice of speakers to have for outdoor patios.$1028.35 at AmazonMusic enthusiasts love nothing more than an atmosphere with their favorite melodies dancing in the air all over the place. The Sonos Gen 2 Speakers are well-known for producing a rich and crystal-clear sound that will fill any room with the bliss of beautiful music. 6. Bang & Olufsen EarphonesBang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth EarphonesThe Bang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth Earphones boast adaptive noise cancellation and a bewitching sound that takes your listening experience to the nest level. The earphones also have a sleek craftsmanship that gives them a premium look.$399.00 at AmazonA pair of high-quality earphones is also a fine gift for music enthusiasts. These Bang & Olufsen earphones have everything in their locker to give any music fan literal chills when they listen to their favorite melodies. 7. RGB Headphones StandRGB headphones StandMade with a combination alloy, tempered glass, and ABS, the headphone holder is a nice gift that'll go with any music lover's work desk. It can hold headphones as well as charge a mobile phone. Also, you can use it like a lamp, thanks to the nine color lights and 256 color streamer display.$273.72 at AmazonThe RGB Headphones Stand is a multifunctional accessory any music enthusiast would love to have on their study or work desk. It can hold headphones, charge a mobile phone, and work as an innovative table lamp to illuminate the desk. Also, it's available in two colors, so you can choose one that fits your requirements well.8. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Bose Noise Cancelling HeadphonesCrisp and clear sound with a comfortable design. Probably the very combination any music aficionado would love to have, and that's precisely what these Bose noise cancelling headphones are designed to deliver. They can also be controlled via Alexa and are available in two different colors with an impressive battery life.$299.00 at AmazonMusic, podcasts, video calls; these Bose noise-canceling headphones have 11 levels of active noise cancellation that will allow any music lover to listen to their favorite playlists without distraction. It has a surprisingly clear and crisp sound and an impressive voice pickup that can transmit your voice even in windy and noisy areas. Also, they offer 20 hours of battery life so that you can listen to it for almost an entire day post a single charge. 9. JYX Karaoke MachineJYX Karaoke MachineThe JYX Karaoke Machine is one of the best karaoke machines you'll ever come across. It comes with two wireless mics and oozes commendable stereo sound quality. Also equipped with Bluetooth, you can use this machine as a speaker when you're crooning your favorite songs.$110.49 at AmazonYou'll hardly meet a music lover who won't jump at the chance of singing their heart out around a karaoke machine. The JYX Karaoke Machine has two microphones so music lovers can sing duets anytime. A Bluetooth speaker can also play songs when you're not using it for karaoke singing. If you've wanted to gift your music-enthusiastic friends or family members something that provides immense value compared to its price tag, this karaoke machine should definitely be considered. 10. Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerMarshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerThe Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is your one-stop shop for listening to quality music. It has a great Bluetooth connectivity range coupled with a crisp and clear sound that just elevates your experience of listening to your favorite songs.$299.00 at AmazonThe Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is probably one of the best memorable gifts you can go for if your loved ones are hardcore music fans. Small or big rooms can fit in any space and provide premium sound output. It can work ten hours after a charging session and boasts an impressive 30ft Bluetooth range. It's pricey, of course, but worth that tag!11. Blue Yeti Nano USB MicrophoneBlue Yeti Nano USB MicrophoneThe Blue Yeti USB Microphone is a fantastic gift choice for music lovers who love singing or playing an instrument. It has an impressive voice pickup and recording quality. Also, the fact that it's portable means you can carry it easily anywhere with you.$74.00 at AmazonFor all content creators, especially singers, and songwriters, the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone is nothing short of a godsend. It comes with multiple pickup patterns, and thanks to its no-latency monitoring, you can get audio recordings done with commendable precision. Also, it has a compact and aesthetic design to carry it without much hassle! 