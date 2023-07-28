7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditioner

7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerBeat the heat!Atharva Gosavi| Jul 28, 2023 06:36 AM ESTCreated: Jul 28, 2023 06:36 AM ESTDealsAir conditioners can be a beneficial appliance to have on your adventures.Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Camping is a great way to reconnect with your inner soul in the arms of mother nature by escaping the daily hustle and bustle of everyday life. It's a great way to take a break and return to your work desk with a fresh mind and enhanced productivity. When you decide to camp in the rigors of summer, the lack of proper ventilation can make the experience uncomfortable and even unbearable. Some of you might not agree with this, simply because camping is viewed as an activity meant to connect with nature rather than enjoy the same living convenience you usually do at home.While that's not wrong to believe in, heat can still take a toll on your health if you don't have enough ventilation. Here are seven factors to check when zeroing down on the perfect portable air conditioner that makes your camping experience soothing in the scorching heat.1. Durability and build qualitySince camping involves exposure to the elements, investing in a portable air conditioner with sturdy and durable materials is essential. Look for units with robust construction and water-resistant features to withstand outdoor conditions. Additionally, check for user reviews and ratings to gauge the overall reliability and longevity of the product.2. Cooling capacityThe Zero Breeze Mark 2Source: Zero Breeze Unless you want to wake up all sweaty and restless in the middle of the night just because you're short on a cooling device, a good night's sleep will sound like a distant dream. To stay fresh for your next day of adventure, it's essential to have a sound slumber, and a portable air conditioner will afford you to enjoy that comfort. Suppose you're looking for a reliable portable air conditioner with impressive cooling capacity for camping. In that case, we suggest going for the Zero Breeze Mark 2 - an ultra-compact and lightweight air conditioner that is tailor-made for camping and outdoor use. It features a dual-hose system that makes the cooling more efficient. The air outlet temperature can drop from a maximum of 90 degrees to 60 degrees within 10 minutes. 3. Energy EfficiencyCamping often involves limited access to electricity, making energy efficiency a critical consideration. Look for portable air conditioners with an Energy Star rating or other energy-efficient features. Units with programmable timers and energy-saving modes can help conserve power and extend battery life, making them ideal for longer camping stays.4. Design A lightweight air conditionerSource: Zero Breeze It's pretty obvious, isn't it? Any portable air conditioner that doesn't take up too much space and is lightweight enough to be carried around easily is the perfect device to opt for. If you're scouring the markets for an AC, especially for camping, always look out for one that doesn't leave you panting for breath after you carry it from one place to another.The Zero Breeze Mark 2 boasts a distinctive cylindrical design built from sturdy ABS material that guarantees long-term usage. It also features a sleek and sophisticated black and gray color scheme that gives it a premium appeal. Thanks to its ultra-lightweight design, you can easily carry it with one hand wherever you go.5. Noise LevelThe tranquility of nature is one of the reasons people love camping. Therefore, choosing a portable air conditioner with a low noise level is essential. While some noise is inevitable, especially with compressor-based models, look for units with quieter operation to avoid disturbing your fellow campers or interfering with the peaceful atmosphere.6. Power supplyA powerful air conditiionerSource: Zero Breeze The more power supply methods, the more flexibility you can enjoy in terms of charging the air conditioner. To ensure uninterrupted cooling, assess the number of power source options so you never fall short of ways to keep an AC powered up. For instance, the Zero Breeze Mark 2 air conditioner has 8 power supply methods, including solar power stations, recharging via car, and more.7. Ventilation SystemVentilation is essential for the efficiency of a portable air conditioner for camping. Consider whether the unit requires a separate exhaust hose to expel hot air outside the camping space. This might be more suitable for larger tents or camping vehicles. Alternatively, some models use evaporative cooling technology, which doesn't require an exhaust hose but relies on water evaporation to cool the air.About the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2Zero Breeze Mark 2The Zero Breeze Mark 2 offers a seamless and invigorating cooling encounter amidst nature. Setting itself apart from conventional unwieldy and energy-guzzling portable air conditioners, which lack suitability for outdoor settings, the Mark 2 revolutionizes the market as the pioneering battery-powered portable air conditioner, successfully challenging the doubts of industry specialists. Use the IE80 to get $80 OFF on the final price!$999.00 at Zero Breeze (The Basic)The Zero Breeze Mark 2 was designed with only one mission in mind: to provide a seamless and refreshing cooling experience outdoors. Unlike its traditional and bulky counterparts, it's the first truly battery-powered air conditioner. The Mark 2 can run for 3 to 8 hours and has a cooling capacity of 2300 BTU. Even more impressive is that it consumes only 1/5th of the power compared to conventional air conditioners. Weighing only 16.5 lbs, it's incredibly lightweight - an ideal companion for your outdoor adventures.The Zero Breeze Mark 2 comes in 3 types:1. The Basic - No batteries ($999)2. The PLUS - One battery with 8 hours of cooling ($1,499)3. The PLUS EXTRA - Two batteries with up to 16 hours of cooling ($1,949)Whether camping in a tent, traveling in an RV, enjoying outdoor sports, flying in a small aircraft, or more, the Mark 2 is your answer. The Zero Breeze Mark 2 is available for $80 OFF for IE readers. Use the code IE80 to avail the discount now and ensure cooler camping experiences with the Zero Breeze Mark 2! 