7 essential back-to-college supplies to gear up for classes

7 essential back-to-college supplies to gear up for classesStudy hard, but also smart.Atharva Gosavi| Sep 08, 2023 05:29 AM ESTCreated: Sep 08, 2023 05:29 AM ESTDealsBest back to college tech gadgets1 2 Have the best deals and products delivered to your inbox - Interesting Engineering DealsBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Transitioning from a long and enjoyable summer to the usual classrooms can feel like a jarring shift. However, it cannot be ignored or passed upon; hence, readiness is expected whenever schools start reopening. Students need to be well-equipped with all the necessary items before their studies begin. As we approach a new academic year, it's time to ensure that you're prepared and tech-ready to face the challenges and opportunities of today's educational landscape. Whether you're a freshman stepping into high school or a senior gearing up for your final year in college, these 11 essential tech supplies promise to be game-changers in enhancing your learning experience.1. Magnetic Phone Holder for LaptopMagnetic Phone Holder for LaptopThe Magnetic phone holder is a great tool if you've to switch between your phone and laptop every now and then. First off, it's easy to use and clamp to the laptop, thanks to its lightweight aluminum alloy. Also, it's easily compatible with a variety of phone models across different brands.$14.99 at AmazonLooking at the price tag, this might not sound like something you direly need before college starts. However, this device's utility cannot be questioned if you constantly need to juggle between your laptop and phone to get stuff done. Equipped with adhesive tape off the mounting base, you can attach it to your laptop and have your phone mounted on it and accessible to you beside it. The Double display side clamp is made with lightweight aluminum alloy and can easily be folded when not in use. It's also easy to carry anywhere since it saves space. 2. Himtech 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerHimtech 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerKeep your Apple essentials powered with the Himtech 3 in 1 wireless charger, delivering 15W fast charging. Compatible with standard wireless charging devices, its foldable design ensures portability without the bulk. Perfect for those late-night work sessions!$36.99 at AmazonDevices must always be charged when you're burning the midnight oil working on your assessments. The Himtech 3 in 1 wireless charger can ensure your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone are charged sufficiently. It provides 15W wireless fast charging and works with standard mobile devices that support wireless charging. Also, the Himtech 3-in-1 wireless charger is foldable and portable, so you need not worry about occupying significant space in your bag. 3. Reusable Smart NotebookRocketbook Core Reusable Smart NotebookThe Reusable Smart Notebook by Rocketbook revolutionizes note-taking by allowing users to write, store to the cloud, and then easily erase for reuse. Ditching traditional paper, this innovative tech device provides a sustainable way to capture and organize thoughts. It's an ideal companion for both structured class notes and spontaneous bursts of creativity.$33.99 at AmazonGone are the days when you'd actually scribble notes on paper. Innovative technology now enables you to use tech devices like slates and store notes by writing on them. The Reusable Smart Notebook by Rocketbook is one such device where you can store all the knowledge and information you gain in classes.Once the notes are taken down, you can send them to the cloud and wipe them off again for new use. Whenever inspiration strikes, you'll always have this useful tool to jot down ideas, a great outlet for your imagination. 4. Crelander LED Laptop BackpackCrealander LED Laptop BackpackThe Crelander LED Laptop Backpack boasts a unique design and a spacious interior that's a fine convergence of fashion and functionality. The multiple compartments cater to a range of storage needs – from gadgets like tablets and phones to daily essentials like keys and other accessories. It also offers wireless 15W Qi charging that ensures you can charge your devices on the go.$215.99 at AmazonThe Pixel DIY Backpack is a game-changer for any quintessential technophile. It has a customizable LED screen lets you flaunt your unique choice and stand out. On your first day of college, you will undoubtedly attract the spotlight with this bag on your shoulders. Beyond its aesthetic design, the Pixel DIY Backpack is a fine blend of fashion and functionality. While its stylish exterior grabs the eyeballs of the people around you, the inside is an organized fortress of your belongings. It has multiple compartments to hold different accessories apart from your main gadgets like laptops or tablets. The integration of Qi wireless charging means you also carry a tech hub. 5. NEEGO HP PrinterNEEGO HP Inkjet PrinterThe NEEGO HP Printer offers unparalleled convenience, perfect for every student need. From printing travel project plans to scanning copies, this device has got you covered. Boasting speeds up to 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in color, it ensures efficient output.$129.99 at AmazonThe HP NEEGO printer has a scanning speed of 7.5 pages per minute in color, ensuring efficient output. Whether it's a must-try recipe, a travel itinerary, or necessary forms, this printer always provides crisp output. And for those who thrive in the digital realm, you can seamlessly send tasks from your smartphone via the HP Smart app, thanks to the printer's intuitive built-in USB port.'Plus, with the HP Smart app, you can print, scan, and share on the go directly to platforms like Dropbox. Also, it has an easy setup process and dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a must-have for uninterrupted work and learning.6. Nulaxy Telescopic 360 Rotating Laptop StandNulaxy Telescopic 360 Rotating Laptop StandThe Nulaxy Telescopic Laptop Stand has a robust design and also helps you improve your posture. It also has a wide compatibility with laptops up to 17-inch. Also, the adjustable height offers you better freedom in terms of working while standing or sitting.$59.99 at AmazonEver thought about elevating your workspace game? With this rotating laptop stand, collaboration becomes effortless. Imagine sharing your screen with colleagues just by spinning your laptop, perfect for those impromptu brainstorming sessions or video chats. With its robust design, you can be confident your computer stays put, whether it's a MacBook or a Chromebook. Imagine sharing your screen with colleagues just by spinning your laptop, perfect for those impromptu brainstorming sessions or video chats. That's precisely how easy this laptop stand makes work for you. 7. Logitech MX Wireless KeyboardLogitech MX KeyboardWhether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking for a reliable keyboard upgrade, Logitech's MX Keys S stands out as a prime contender. It has a wireless design and grants users the freedom to work in a clutter-free space. Added to that, it can also work with various operating systems and ensures a seamless integration across the devices in your setup.$109.19 at AmazonThe Logitech MX keyboard is renowned for its cutting-edge design. It can connect effortlessly to your PC through Bluetooth, USB, or even USB-C, ensuring a seamless integration with various devices exists. But that's not all; it's compatible with a wide array of operating systems, from Chrome and Linux to Mac and Windows, making it an all-rounder for diverse user preferences. The Logitech MX keyboard also makes it a breeze to carry it around, thanks to its wireless design. It boasts a construction primarily of durable plastic while maintaining a modern aesthetic. HomeReviewsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Why do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerKorea leads the world in manufacturing robots, US is seventhYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateNew analysis of old Apollo data finds 'moonquake' sourceTwo new NASA tools will help track toxic algae bloomsAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Mummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellNuclear sensors detect an extra 1,200 attacks in UkraineThis 2-liter car engine can run entirely on hydrogen Job Board