7 finest push lawn mowers to keep your garden green and clean

7 finest push lawn mowers to keep your garden green and cleanLawn care made easy!Atharva Gosavi| Jun 15, 2023 10:21 AM ESTWhen it comes to keeping your lawn in top shape, a push lawn mower is essential. The best push lawnmowers make it easy to cut grass, whether thick or thin, and it is easier for you to handle glass clippings. Now, if you're in the process of buying a push lawn mower for the very first time, things can get a tad bit confusing. We've already compiled a thorough list of factors to consider before buying the perfect lawn mower. Follow these steps to help you zero down on the best lawn mower. On that note, you can depend on a few push lawnmowers to keep your lawn sparkling clean.1. EGO Power 56-Volt Push Lawn MowerEGO Power 56-Volt Push Lawn MowerThe EGO Power 56-Volt Lawn Mower has an impressive runtime and fast recharging capabilities. It also boasts good power and can discharge clippings sideways. However, it has a steep pricing and can struggle in cutting wet grass.$499.00 at AmazonIf you're looking for a lawn mower with a long runtime, especially if you have a large area of around 1 acre, the EGO Power 56-Volt Push Lawn Mower is probably your best bet. It has a 60-minute run time and a 40-minute recharging time - one of the best statistics compared to various lawnmowers across the market. In terms of power, the 5-Ah, 56 Volt battery ensures you can cut the thickest grass without much effort. It also comes with a grass catcher that allows you to collect and discharge the clippings on the side. The 5-year warranty ensures you have a good safety net in place in case of technical issues with this lawn mower.2. Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Corded Lawn MowerGreenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Corded Lawn MowerThe Greenworks Corded Lawn Mower has a sturdy build quality along with some pretty great features that make it a great choice for your lawn. It's efficient and effective, and is corded so you might want to think of the area of lawn before choosing this machine to see if it's convenient enough. Also, this machine is incredibly easy to setup and install.$216.34 at AmazonIf you're looking for a much cheaper yet reliable option in contrast to the previous one, this Greenworks Corded Lawn Mower won't disappoint. It has seven cutting height options and is excellent at handling long weeds. Also, the mulching, side discharge, and bagging are pretty efficient. This is a corded push lawn mower, so you need not worry about the device running out of battery while mowing your lawn. It's also straightforward to set up, requiring hardly 10 minutes of assembly time. 3. RYOBI Cordless Push Lawn MowerRYOBI Cordless Push Lawn MowerThe RYOBI Cordless Push Lawn Mower has a long runtime and an LED headlight. The load-sensing technology comes with the ability to adjust to grass thickness. Also, the handle can fold easily, so that's a plus point if you want a machine that can be stored easily when not in use.$442.50 at AmazonThe RYOBI Cordless Push Lawn Mower has a 40-volt, 6.0-Ah battery that can run up to 48 minutes post a single charge. The cutting deck is 20 inches wide, so it's easy to mow a lawn of about ½ acre with this lawn mower. Also, it has 10-inch rear and 8-inch front wheels, making it easy to maneuver over uneven terrains.The RYOBI Cordless Push Lawn Mower comes with a bag for catching clippings, and you'll have to purchase a side-discharge chute separately if you want. Recharging takes four hours and is covered with a five-year limited warranty.4. Sun Joe Electric Lawn MowerSun Joe Electric Lawn MowerThe Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower has a lightweight and compact design which makes it an affordable option for a small lawn. It can trim the grass evenly and also has an impressive safety feature. The mower's handle can also be folded, so it's easier to store this lawn mower.$108.00 at AmazonIf you're searching for a lightweight lawn mower for a small lawn, typically about ¼ acre, the Sun Joe Electric Lawn is worth consideration. It's a reasonably priced electric lawn mower that is a cinch to assemble and can start only with a button. Since it is compact and lightweight, this mower is very easy to maneuver. Also, the grass is trimmed evenly with this lawn mower. If the grass gets stuck in the mower, it is designed to turn off automatically, a fantastic safety feature.5. Troy-Bilt Gas Push Lawn MowerTroy-Bilt Push Lawn MowerThe Troy-Bilt Push Lawn Mower can easily work over rough terrains or on gentle slopes. It's basically a lawn mower designed for small ¼ acre sized lawns. Apart from delivering a clean cut, this device is a cinch to assemble and also comes with a two-year warranty.$299.99 at AmazonPowered by gas, the Troy-Bilt Push Lawn Mower boasts a powerful motor. The machine, overall, is pretty easy to start. The mower has a 21-inch cutting deck and six adjustable cutting levels, so you can height the grass appropriately as desired. This lawn mower produces wonderful clippings and trims the grass commendably. This grass can be mulched into the lawn or collected in a bushel bag with the machine. However, if you're looking for a side-discharge arrangement, you will be disappointed because that option isn't included.6. 4-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower4-Blade Push Reel Lawn MowerThe 4-blade Push Reel Lawn Mower has a compact and lightweight design, meaning maneuverability is a cinch with this device. It can make fine, even cuts and takes up very little storage space. Also, since it's reasonably priced, you need not spend a fortune to keep your lawn clean.$89.89 at AmazonIf you're not looking for a heavy or even a medium-sized investment, the 4-blade Push Reel Lawn Mower can be an excellent choice. For starters, it has a self-propelled power source and weighs only 19 pounds. The compact and lightweight design means you can maneuver it around very quickly.The adjustable blade height of the lawn mower means you can cut grass evenly. Also, this device doesn't make much noise and won't take up too much space in your shed or garage. 7. Worx Cordless Lawn MowerWorx Cordless Lawn MowerThe Worx Cordless Lawn Mower is yet another reasonably-priced lawn mower for small yards. It has a lightweight design and also offers commendable maneuverability so you can use it through different types of terrains. The battery-powered Worx Cordless Lawn Mower has six height adjustments to cut the grass on your lawn evenly. The 20-volt, 4.0 Ah batteries power up simultaneously to give an output of 40 volts which can mow around 5000 square feet of land on a single charge. Since the cutting deck is only 14 inches wide, this lawn mower is a godsend only for small yards.Since it has a lightweight design, you can easily maneuver this mower through flower beds, trees, and uneven terrains. You can mulch the grass clippings or collect them in the bushel bag, but there's no side-discharge option available here. 