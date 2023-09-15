7 iPhone non-negotiable 15 accessories you cannot ignore

Apple recently announced its latest flagship device and the next iteration in the iPhone series - the iPhone 15 - at the Wonderlust event on September 12. The pre-order of the iPhone 15 starts from September 15, with sales set to go live from September 22.

If you're planning to splash the cash by replacing your old model with an iPhone 15, there are a few non-negotiable accessories you ought to have before you get your hands on your brand-new device. Let's get started with that accessory list!

1. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector