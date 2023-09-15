7 iPhone non-negotiable 15 accessories you cannot ignore

7 iPhone non-negotiable 15 accessories you cannot ignoreUnlock the full potential!Atharva Gosavi| Sep 15, 2023 04:14 AM ESTCreated: Sep 15, 2023 04:14 AM ESTDealsBest iPhone 15 accessories1 2 Have the best deals and products delivered to your inbox - Interesting Engineering DealsBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Apple recently announced its latest flagship device and the next iteration in the iPhone series - the iPhone 15 - at the Wonderlust event on September 12. The pre-order of the iPhone 15 starts from September 15, with sales set to go live from September 22.If you're planning to splash the cash by replacing your old model with an iPhone 15, there are a few non-negotiable accessories you ought to have before you get your hands on your brand-new device. Let's get started with that accessory list!1. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorSpigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorThe Spigen tempered glass screen protector will make sure your screen doesn't get cracks the moment it slips out of your hands and falls down with a thud on the floor. Trust the 9H hardness to offer the much-needed durability that'll protect it from such mishaps.$17.99 at AmazonThe most crucial and essential on the list. It's better to have a screen protector before you even purchase your new iPhone 15 so you can start using it right away after applying the screen protector. Spigen has built quite a reputation for its robust accessories, and this tempered glass screen protector plays a significant role.With its 9H hardness, you can rest assured durability will never be a concern. Applying the tempered glass on the screen is effortlessly accessible while preserving the original brightness. 2. Lisen MagSafe Car MountLisen MagSafe Car MountCar mounts are essential to have a comfortable driving experience while driving to unknown destinations. The Lisen Car Mount Holder is blessed with a full-metal body that is tough and durable. Expect your iPhone to be held responsibly as you drive through the roads following the map to your destination.$29.99 at AmazonBuying a car mount is inevitable since you'll need it to hold your iPhone while following a map while driving. It needs to be stable, durable, and have a firm grip. You can trust the Lisen MagSafe Car Mount because it checks all these boxes. Boasting a full-metal, scratch-resistant body, this car phone holder doesn't heat under high temperatures, making it a safer alternative than its plastic counterparts. So, if you're buying a brand new iPhone 15, you can trust this car mount to hold it for you when you hit the roads.3. Lisen 3-in-1 Charging StationLisen 3-in-1 Charging StationThe Lisen 3-in-1 has simple awesome design features and functionality that you can't refuse to buy. First and foremost, it can charge three devices at once. Secondly, it can be folded into a cube box for travel. In all, a fantastic device that'll take care of your charging needs on the go. $29.99 at AmazonAnother great device from the same company. The 3-in-1 Charging Station is a godsend if you wish to avoid the daily clutter of wires and chargers on your work desk. This versatile charging station can boost your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.Moreover, the Lisen Charging Station is a foldable device, making it a breeze to carry around on travels. It also has a stylish design and loons every bit fashionable enough to have people asking, 'Where did you get it from?' 4. Amzone 3-in-1 Magnetic Wallet Amzone 3-in-1 Magnetic WalletThe Amzone 3-in-1 Magnetic Wallet is a great accessory to augment your iPhone experience. A standout feature is the multi-functional phone ring holder; it's 360° rotatable and 180° foldable, giving users the flexibility to position their phones for the optimal viewing experience, whether it's for binge-watching or video-calling.$19.99 at AmazonThe Strong Magnet Wallet is a game-changer for iPhone enthusiasts. It offers seamless compatibility with Mag-Safe, ensuring your phone and essentials stay securely attached yet remain easy to detach with its whopping 3800 Gauss magnetic strength. With a generous seven card slots, it stands out as the perfect solution for those wanting to ditch their conventional wallet and keep their IDs, credit cards, and other essentials right with their phone.The Magnetic Wallet also boasts sophistication and adds elegance to your iPhone. Its slim design ensures that even with added functionality, the aesthetics and sleekness of the iPhone remain uncompromised.5. SmallRig Universal Phone Video Rig KitSmallRig Universal Phone Video Rig KitThe Smartphone Video Rig 2791 is an essential tool for mobile filmmakers, offering universal compatibility and shake-free shots. With cold shoe mounts and threaded holes, it allows for easy attachment of accessories like mics and lights. This rig effortlessly turns any smartphone into a high-end filming device.$109.00 at AmazonThe Smartphone Video Rig 2791 is a must-have for aspiring filmmakers, YouTubers, and vloggers looking to elevate their mobile filming game. Its universal compatibility ensures that most smartphones fit seamlessly, while the dual side handles and top handles guarantee stable, shake-free shots. Adding cold shoe mounts and threaded holes is a game-changer, allowing for easy attachment of accessories like microphones and LED lights. Included in the package are all the necessary tools for a hassle-free setup. In short, this rig transforms your smartphone into a professional filming device, making mobile filmmaking not just possible but exceptional.6. Smartish iPhone 15 Protective CaseSmartish iPhone 15 Protective CaseThis phone case offers unparalleled protection, tested by enduring 50 drops from 6FT onto concrete. Designed with textured sides for grip and raised bumpers for camera and screen safety, it ensures your device remains unscathed. Additionally, integrated magnets make it fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.$29.99 at AmazonDefying the laws of gravity, the Smartish iPhone 15 phone case boasts unmatched protection with its shock-absorbing air-pocket corners, proven by 50 drop tests from 6FT onto concrete. Not only does it ensure a firm grip with finger grooves and textured sides, but its raised-bumper edges also guarantee your camera's and screen's safety, no matter how you place it. Plus, with integrated magnets, it's fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories, merging security with convenience seamlessly.7. UniqueMe Camera Lens ProtectorUniqueMe Camera Lens ProtectorThe UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus boasts advanced Nano Electrostatic Automatic Adsorption Technology for a perfect, bubble-free fit. Its 9H Glass ensures comprehensive lens protection from drops and scratches, while the "Night Flash Circle" feature guarantees impeccable night shots. In all, it's a top-notch choice for iPhone users.$12.99 at AmazonThe UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 15 is a quintessential accessory for iPhone enthusiasts. Expertly tailored, this 3-pack protector uses advanced Nano Electrostatic Automatic Adsorption Technology, ensuring a bubble-free, snug fit that resists falling off. It offers full coverage with its 9H Glass protection, guarding your camera lens against potential drops and scratches. The "Night Flash Circle" is a standout feature, ensuring unobstructed flash during nighttime photography. The lens film upgrade promises clear photos, irrespective of the time of day. HomeReviewsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Green hydrogen succefully produced from plastic wasteMaybe you can hear sounds in space after allCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?Scientists trace objects behind a wall using WiFi signalsWhat’s Flipper Zero and what dangers did it bringNano rocket thruster can run on water, fit on a fingertipTiny combustion reactions power itty-bitty, jumping robot12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hell Job Board