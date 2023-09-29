7 Stylish vertical stands for your Macbook

7 Stylish vertical stands for your MacbookLet your most favorite device be adorned in royalty!Atharva Gosavi| Sep 29, 2023 08:26 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 08:26 AM ESTDealsBest stands for MacBook1 2 Have the best deals and products delivered to your inbox - Interesting Engineering DealsBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Any well-organized work desk setup is nothing short of a picturesque scene for professionals. You need to have the perfect arrangement that actually makes you want to work. A stylish vertical stand is a part of one such setup that'll not just hold your beloved Macbook but also ante up the overall look and feel of your work desk. That being said, let's have a look at some of the best vertical stands for Macbooks that exude a premium appeal at not-so-premium prices.1. HumanCentric Laptop HolderHumanCentric Laptop HolderThe HumanCentric Laptop Holder boasts a clean and sleek design and is compact enough to space ample space on your work desk. It's available in four different colors so you can choose one that best fits your requirements. Also, the felt interior does a commendable job in protecting your Mac exterior or case, if you're using one.$39.99 at AmazonWooden finishes on any product related to tech are a bliss to watch. They always have a great appeal that creates this intense urge to use it. That's only if you're a tech afficionado. The HumanCentric Laptop Holder fits that mould well, thanks to its sleek finish and a rather impressive design. It's available in four colors, and can hold both Macbooks as well as external keyboards. The adjustable width is around 1 to 1.5 inches so you can adjust your MacBook easily within the space. Plus, the silicone padding at the base of the holder ensures a firm grip, meaning your device is well in safe hands and free from a fall. 2. UPERGO Vertical StandUPERGO Vertical StandThe UPERGO Vertical Stand has a premium appeal, albeit the design is handmade out of leftover materials. Apart from its sustainable design, it also offers versatile compatibility with tech devices and enhanced protection using scratch-resistant pads. If you aren't happy with the purchase, you can also avail the 30-day return policy.$35.00 at AmazonThe UPERGO Vertical Stand has a minimalistic appeal, thanks to its natural charm of walnut coupled with wood and aluminum. From your MacBook to iPad, you can use this vertical stand for a variety of devices to clear desk space. The UPERGO Vertical Stand also has scratch-resistant pads for providing optimal protection against any scratch or damage. It's made of leftover wooden pieces and aluminum, so if you're searching for a sustainable-cum-stylish alternative, don't hesitate to give this one a try. 3. MOYUART Dual Laptop HolderMOYUART Dual Laptop HolderThe MOYUART Dual Laptop Holder is a fantastic option at a moderate price if you're looking for a stylish and sturdy vertical stand to hold your devices. What's more, it can hold two devices at once and save you ample amount of desk space.$44.99 at AmazonThe MOUYART holder is pretty similar to the previous options that we discussed, its only USP being that it can hold two devices at once. That can be your Macbook and your iPad taken care of in one place. Built with a natural wood finish, it has a smooth touch that screams elegance and premiumness right on your work desk. The silicon protection pad protects your desktop and devices from scratches, while the anti-slip pads at the bottom guarantee firm grip so that your devices don't fall off. Thanks to its minimalistic design, you're definitely going to save an ample amount of space with this stand on your work desk. 4. Thunderbolt Docking StationThunderbolt Docking StationThe Thunderbolt Docking Station allows you to expand the capabilities of your MacBook apart from being just a device that can hold it upright. It has a sleek and minimalistic design that helps you save space on your work desk and utilize it for other purposes.$319.99 at AmazonThe Thunderbolt Docking Station goes one step ahead of being just a vertical stand. It's a docking station with 11 versatile ports that can transform your MacBook into a desktop powerhouse. It has a sleek and shiny design, which makes it the ultimate design accessory you need to have in your tech accessories kit.The Thunderbolt 4 hub is made from ultra-durable plastic and aluminum to complement the MacBook Pro and provides a pleasing desk aesthetic. It includes MagSafe-compatible charging capabilities for the iPhone.5. Twelve South BookArc Twelve South BookArcThe BookArc, tailored for MacBooks, transforms your laptop into a high-end desktop while offering a sleek space-saving design. Its integrated Cable Catch prevents cord chaos, and its elevated stance ensures safety from spills. Crafted from modern aluminum, it combines elegance with enhanced MacBook performance.$59.99 at AmazonMeet the BookArc, a game-changer for MacBook enthusiasts with an eye for style and functionality. Exclusively designed for MacBooks, its sleek and low-profile design ensures your laptop is cradled in a minimalist space-saving stand that's a perfect fit. The BookArc’s integrated Cable Catch ensures they stay right where you left them, always within reach and never on the floor. And for those who've experienced the heart-stopping moment of a near-spill, the BookArc has your MacBook's back, elevating it safely away from potential hazards. 6. Ascrono MacBook Docking StationAscrono MacBook Docking StationThe Ascrono MacBook Docking Station offers a snug fit, secure connection, and optimal heat dissipation. It has minimalistic design with a premium look and feel that'll surely ante up your desk space. If you wish to save space plus also improve workspace ambiance, the Ascrono MacBook Docking Station is a must-have product.$199.99 at AmazonHere's another docking station that you can use as a vertical stand to store your Macbook and save desk space. The Ascrono Vertical Docking Station seamlessly transforms your laptop into a fully functional desktop powerhouse. As soon as you slide in your MacBook, a green light indicates immediate device connectivity, allowing for a smooth transition between on-the-go efficiency and a robust desktop environment. The sleek and stylish design of the docking station also alleviates the overall ambiance of your desk space. 7. HumanCentric Matte Black StandHumanCentric Matte Black StandThe innovative vertical laptop stand optimizes desk space and shields devices from spills, adjusting automatically to fit a MacBook. It has a beautiful, sleek design ensure a pleasing view to the eyes. Additionally, the silicone pads and feet ensure both device protection and stand stability.$34.99 at AmazonFor those looking to declutter and maximize desk real estate, this innovative vertical laptop stand offers the perfect solution. By docking your device in an upright position, not only do you free up considerable desk space, but you also shield your precious laptop from any accidental spills. But it isn't just the functional aspects of the stand that are impressive. Its replete design with sleek lines and a minimalist aesthetic, promises to elevate any desk setup. Crafted from anodized aluminum alloy, the stand boasts a stylish black finish that's both modern and timeless. 