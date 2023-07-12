9 awesome Bluetooth speakers to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2023

9 awesome Bluetooth speakers to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2023Get ready to groove and enjoy premium sound quality with the best Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon Prime Day 2023.Atharva Gosavi| Jul 12, 2023 08:26 AM ESTCreated: Jul 12, 2023 08:26 AM ESTDealsBluetooth speakers to buy in Amazon Prime Day 20231 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Amazon Prime Day 2023 is already in full swing, and a couple of mouth-watering deals are already up for grabs. Suppose you've been contemplating buying a music speaker to augment your music experience. In that case, it's never better than now to invest and get yourself a fancy device that'll give you the quality you're looking for, plus be a conversation starter that garners you all the awes and the praise. Let's look at some of the best speaker deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023.1. Baolira Retro Bluetooth SpeakerBaolira Retro Bluetooth SpeakerThe Baolira Bluetooth Speaker packs a punch with a stunning stereo sound that is designed to enchant your senses when you're listening to your favorite melodies. It also offers a commendable battery life of upto 12 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, you can also enjoy a hands-free calling experience with this speaker.$18.19 at AmazonThe Baolira Retro Bluetooth speaker has a vintage appearance giving it a premium feel. The classic, old-fashioned style is guaranteed to get your peers asking you questions as to where you got it. It can be used to answer calls apart from listening to your favorite songs. If you're searching for an ideal gift for men with a penchant for music, this is one of the best items to consider.2. MOFOKEAY Outdoor Bluetooth SpeakersMOFOKEAY Outdoor Bluetooth SpeakersAstonishing sound. Waterproof design. An artificial, crackling fire inside to set up the ambience. This speaker has almost everything you'd want in an outdoor speaker. The flame effect is its speciality, so if you're looking for something unique and extra in a speaker, this is the right device to go for.$89.90 at AmazonSearching for a suitable outdoor Bluetooth speaker to turn on the excitement for beach or backyard parties? The MOFOKEAY Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers are an absolute treat to enjoy in this case. While the sonorous 360-degree sound can level up your overall musical experience, the red flame effect makes this speaker a typical conversation starter. You get three lighting modes within this speaker, and they're dead helpful if you'd want to set up a lovely ambiance to accompany the soulful tunes your heart melts over.3. Aisuo Night LightAisuo Night LightYoga. Party. Camping. The Audio Night Light can also accompany you outdoors apart from being a bedside pal that makes sure you get up on time with its built-in alarm clock function. And oh, this is all extra to the already impressive sound quality it delivers!$24.04 at AmazonIt's the age of multifunctional devices, and Aisuo Night Light rightly fits that criteria. Apart from having an impressive sound, you'll be amazed at its incredible functions. It can act as a night light and a digital alarm clock. Pretty sure you don't get to see that sort of 360-degree functional speaker every day! Moving further, it has a 10M Bluetooth range and can be charged easily using a USB cable to be enjoyed for 6 hours. 4. Ortizan Portable Bluetooth SpeakersOrtizan Portable Bluetooth SpeakersThe Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speakers are available in many colors so you can choose anyone that fits your style. The RGB colorful light show, IPX7 waterproof design, and 30-hour playtime make it a bargain buy in this Amazon Prime Day 2023 bonanza. Honestly, if you're looking for a quality speaker at a reasonable price, make sure this device tops your consideration list.$33.99 at AmazonThe Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speakers are a godsend for people who love to have music accompanying them on the beach. Its IPX7 waterproof design ensures waves won't have it malfunctioning if you take it with you in the waters. The deep bass and RGB lights further do a great job of creating the very atmosphere you'd love to have when playing your favorite harmonies. And yes, the 30-hour playtime means you'd never groan and moan just because your speaker ran out of power during a get-together or a party!5. Bang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerBang & Olufsen Portable Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerA bookshelf speaker by the looks of it, the Bang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has a decent battery life coupled with an aesthetic design that screams 'chic.' It's available in two colors - blue and black - and is a fantastic companion to have on travels and outings. The adjustable EQ further makes sure you can enhance the sound as per your liking.$379.00 at AmazonReady to splash the cash for a high-end music speaker this summer? The Bang & Olufsen Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is worth every penny you shell out. First and foremost - that simple yet aesthetic design has 'premium' written all over it. With 8 hours of play, it doesn't exactly pack a punch with longevity that's expected at the price you're paying for it. However, this Bluetooth speaker's sound quality is synonymous with the word 'awesome.' If you're relaxing in your bedroom, pitch-black darkness having surrounded you all over, this Bluetooth speaker will register the antidote of your favorite songs to your heart in the best manner possible!6. OontZ Pro BoatOontZ Pro BoatThe OontZ Pro Boat is available in three colors, and is clearly designed for people who live and breathe fun and frolic outdoors. Coupled with a rich bass, you have a crystal clear stereo sound and a magnificent Bluetooth range that make it a bargain buy for its price tag.$83.99 at AmazonThe OontZ Pro Boat will accompany you in all your playful outdoor adventures, ensuring your favorite tunes are with you all day. It has a loud bass and the IPX7 waterproof design - the perfect combination you could have asked for on your travels and outings. Furthermore, it offers a 15-hour playtime and the superhuman ability to play it even when you're 100 feet away from it. 7. Polaroid P3 Music PlayerPolaroid P3 Music PlayerThe Polaroid P3 Music Player has everything you'd need to have in a gift for your parents or grandparents. The design itself oozes nostalgia and your old folks would love nothing more than to re-live their memories and remember the good old times with a smile on their face! Coming back to the speaker, it's available in two styles and five colors, so there's a lot of options available at your disposal.$39.99 at AmazonLook at the Polaroid P3 Music Player; you'd feel it's the perfect fusion of futuristic and retro designs. Honestly, those kinds of speakers are pretty rare to find in terms of aesthetics and design. To add to its retro part, it comes with a free, curated internet radio service called Polaroid Radio—another chance to take a nostalgic stroll down the memory lanes in the 80s and 90s. With a 15-hour playback time, you get an immersive sound experience if you opt for this speaker.8. Bugani Color Changing Bluetooth SpeakerBugani Color Changing Bluetooth SpeakerThe Bugani Speaker can change colors according to the built-in themes. With powerful stereo sound and deep bass, it delivers much more than the promise its price tag offers. With the Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the speaker ensures a smooth connection up to 30 feet. Also, you can enjoy hands-free calling with this device.$39.99 at AmazonThe Bugani Bluetooth Speaker has a glossy look; inside, it is where all the magic is brewed. With 6 different color themes, this speaker can provide a 360-degree full-screen light show in sync with the music that can enchant and wow your friends and family to the core. Thanks to a 4000 mAh battery, you get 24 hours of playtime and a deep bass that'll woo your senses and have every word of the song running through your veins. 9. ABRAMTEK Bluetooth SpeakerABRAMTEK Bluetooth SpeakerThe ABRAMTEK speaker should be your go-to choice if you're equally a bid admirer of design as you are of technology. With top-notch sound quality, this speaker is stylish and can be easily carried anywhere, thanks to its sleek and lightweight structure. The mind-blowing deep, rich bass of this speaker is sure to catapult your music experience to the next level.$169.00 at AmazonThe ABRAMTEK Bluetooth Speaker has a sleek and elegant design that will melt your heart. If you're the quintessential technophile, you're bound to consider this a piece of art. It provides an authentic 360-degree surround sound, so good you'll get the impression you're in a multi-speaker environment. However, the battery capacity is considerably lower than other speakers on this list (4.5 hours of playtime on a single charge). Also, a built-in soft LED light gives a comfortable shine and helps build a soulful ambiance. HomeReviewsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Astronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenHelios: Here's how creating oxygen on the Moon forged a recipe for iron – without CO2US weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024Video: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catEngineered cells touted to treat the most aggressive cancers in the worldHow scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentHow AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggageThe genuine article? Job Board