9 reasons why you should invest in a standing desk

What’s the first image that comes to your mind when someone says ‘work desk’? A table, a chair with some essentials kept on the side, and a laptop in the middle, followed by a compartment below with a keyboard. And oh, let’s not forget that chair behind it. After all, you spend most of your hours in this chair earning your livelihood.

What if I ask you to ditch that chair now? Would you consider working while standing up?

As unconventional as it may sound, a standing work desk has many benefits you can’t ignore. That being said, let’s look at some hard facts and staunch numbers that’ll compel you to rethink your choice if you’re planning to get a new work desk.