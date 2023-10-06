9 reasons why you should invest in a standing desk

9 reasons why you should invest in a standing deskSitting desks can affect your life in ways you didn't know.Atharva Gosavi| Oct 06, 2023 06:20 AM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 06:20 AM ESTDealsBest standing desks1 2 Have the best deals and products delivered to your inbox - Interesting Engineering DealsBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.What’s the first image that comes to your mind when someone says ‘work desk’? A table, a chair with some essentials kept on the side, and a laptop in the middle, followed by a compartment below with a keyboard. And oh, let’s not forget that chair behind it. After all, you spend most of your hours in this chair earning your livelihood.What if I ask you to ditch that chair now? Would you consider working while standing up?As unconventional as it may sound, a standing work desk has many benefits you can’t ignore. That being said, let’s look at some hard facts and staunch numbers that’ll compel you to rethink your choice if you’re planning to get a new work desk.1. Standing desks can help your healthSuppose you spend hours glued to the screen behind a monitor without batting an eyelid at your sitting posture; there’s a strong chance you may develop musculoskeletal issues over time. To explain it more clearly, your shoulders will droop and you’ll possibly have a hunchback. percentThat’s precisely a big problem with traditional desks. Standing desks can resolve this issue by promoting a more neutral spine and reducing any body risks that may compel you to consult a physiotherapist early on in life. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) has proved that standings desks reduce upper back and neck pain by a whopping 54 percent within four weeks. 2. Reduction in sedentary lifestyle risksThe world has turned increasingly sedentary as technology has advanced. And, as much as the latter makes our lives easier, it also happens to be silently decaying human health. Extended periods of sitting can foster health concerns as serious as heart disease and diabetes. For instance, in-depth research from the Annals of Internal Medicine uncovered that people with sedentary lifestyles have a 91% increased risk of diabetes, a 24% increased risk of dying due to heart disease, and a 16% increased risk of cancer. Standing desks allow you to reduce the dangers that come with a sedentary lifestyle. 3. Standing desks are productivity boostersWOKA Electric Standing DeskThe WOKA Electric Standing Desk oozes elegance with its white+oak modern design with a wooden finish. With an adjustable height and movable casters attached at the bottom, this desk is easily portable, so you can change your work location if the need arises.You also get a hook beneath the desk to hang electronic accessories like headphones, cables, and chargers.$0.00 at AmazonHave you ever heard you can increase productivity if you work in a standing position? Sounds far-fetched, right?But it is accurate, and we also have a well-researched study to prove it. Texas A&M University's Health Science Center School of Public Health experimented with two groups. One group worked on traditional desks while the other used standing desks. The result, you ask?Workers with standing desks showed 46% more productivity than their seated counterparts.Here, you can check it for yourself.4. The calorie benefitsAccording to the Mayo Clinic, standing burns about 0.15 more calories per minute than sitting. Over time, this difference can contribute to weight loss and improved metabolic health, especially when combined with regular physical activity.In the end, remember this dictum. Standing burns more calories than sitting. 5. An increased lifespanWell, it won’t make you immortal, but it adds a few more years to your life. Sounds strange. But ask the University of Sydney folks, and they’d say otherwise. Post an experiment; they found that adults who sat for 11 hours or more a day had a 40% increased risk of dying in the next three years compared to those who sat for fewer than 4 hours a day.Another study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology discovered that reducing sitting time to less than 3 hours a day could increase life expectancy by two years. Believe it or not, standing work can make a difference!6. A flexible and uncommon workstyleAzonanor Standing DeskThe Azonanor standing desk is available in three colors and two sizes. It boasts an adjustable height with a solid steel and wood material that gives it the much-required strength to handle heavy objects. Also, its height is adjustable and it’s an easy desk to assemble.$179.98 at AmazonSince remote work became the norm, personal comfort and adaptability values have skyrocketed. Standing desks can allow you to switch from sitting and add comfort.The University of Minnesota found that the sit-stand desks led to significantly more standing and movement throughout the day, leading to comfort and health benefits. 7. Standing desks improve mental health and moodRead this, and you’ll understand that standing desks have impressive, far-reaching effects. A standing desk can promote movement and increase blood circulation, potentially enhancing mood and reducing feelings of fatigue or depression. A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity found that sedentary behavior significantly affects the chances of slipping into depression. 8. Space efficiencyNow, coming to the practical benefits, the way a standing desk saves space is pretty much evident if you’ve ever looked at it. For starters, most of these desks sport a minimalistic design and can create a sense of openness while reducing clutter.Furthermore, the desk design also leads to an optimized workspace, allowing users to utilize the space underneath for storage better. 9. A statement pieceExaDesk Standing DeskLooking for a larger standing desk? The ExaDesk Version 63 will be your best bet for sure. It can hold up to three PCs, thanks to its L-shaped spacious design. The rustic brown color fused with the steel finish adds a rugged-cum-modern look to the desk. Also, it’s a cinch to setup this table.$341.98 at AmazonBeyond their functional advantages, standing desks will be a unique choice and a conversation starter since not many are using them. Also, a report from Gensler Design Firm highlighted that office design can play a significant role in team member satisfaction and productivity. A standing desk doesn't just bring health benefits; it has some impressive features that can energize any environment and foster creativity. This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you're also supporting our website. 