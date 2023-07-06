BUSTED: 3 common myths around rooftop tents demystified!

If you’ve ever considered buying a rooftop tent, chances are you’ve been advised against going for one by your fellow camper friends. While they can’t always be wrong, buying a rooftop camping tent depends on the type of camping you plan to embrace.

If you undertake regular camping expeditions like most of the lot, going for a rooftop tent might be the worst idea to consider. However, if you’re an overlander who needs to cut out the hassle of installing a tent now and then when you halt for a break, rooftop tents can be an absolute blessing in this case.