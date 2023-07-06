BUSTED: 3 common myths around rooftop tents demystified!The TRUTH about rooftop camping tents!Atharva Gosavi| Jul 06, 2023 09:27 AM ESTCreated: Jul 06, 2023 09:27 AM ESTDealsStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you’ve ever considered buying a rooftop tent, chances are you’ve been advised against going for one by your fellow camper friends. While they can’t always be wrong, buying a rooftop camping tent depends on the type of camping you plan to embrace. If you undertake regular camping expeditions like most of the lot, going for a rooftop tent might be the worst idea to consider. However, if you’re an overlander who needs to cut out the hassle of installing a tent now and then when you halt for a break, rooftop tents can be an absolute blessing in this case. Also known as RTTs, rooftop tents have become the darlings of overlanders over the past few years, and given the functionality they offer, it’s clear to see why. If you’re getting into rooftop tent camping, here are five common myths you must overcome to know you’re not wrong to consider buying a rooftop tent. 1. A rooftop tent has a complex installation processAir Cruiser RTTSource: Kickstarter First and foremost, the truth. RTTs do require time for installation, but you can get it done quickly with the help of a friend. Faster than usual in many cases if you have a helping hand. However, this shouldn’t be the sole reason to put you off from buying a rooftop tent for camping. Ground tents are equally complex to set up, and if you compare them to the former, it doesn’t just present a strong case as to why you should reject the idea of buying a rooftop camping tent. On the contrary, ground tents can also possibly take more time to install than their rooftop counterparts. BUSTED: 3 Common myths around rooftop tents demystified!The Air Cruiser is a revolutionary product designed to ensure you get the perfect experience of camping on your overlander trips. Thanks to its space-saving design, it has also been hailed as one of the lightest RTTs on the market at the moment. From SUVs, trailers, vans, pick-ups, and more, this rooftop tent can fit in easily without affecting your driving experience.If you’d like to consider a rooftop tent that can be set up within a minute, there’s no better option than the Air Cruiser rooftop tent. Just push a button, and this tent will get assembled all by itself, ready for use! Poles. Pumping. Stress; there’s no space for any worries when using the Air Cruiser rooftop tent.There are two prerequisites to buying the Air Cruiser. Two crossbars installed on the rooftop can handle a capacity of at least 165 lbs (70 kg). If your car doesn’t have them, consider well-known brands like Thule, Rakima, or Amazon to get the perfect set. The crossbars need a distance of around 31 to 41 inches between them. 2. It’s dark inside a roof tentRooftop windowsSource: Kickstarter Roof camping tents are built with insulation to conserve heat during windy and rainy weather. Since these materials are thick and dark-colored, it’s natural to expect darkness inside. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get rid of that darkness!A rooftop camping tent with sufficient windows and a source of light inside is more than enough to illuminate the space. For instance, the Air Cruiser uses LED lighting to irradiate the space. Also, there are six windows, including two rooftop windows, to enjoy nature's serenity with a starlit sky above. 3. Driving becomes a tedious taskAir Cruiser RTT installed on a carSource: Kickstarter Many people view driving with tents overboard as a massive challenge, and that can put them off from opting for an RTT. A rooftop tent certainly adds weight to the car, and that might make it difficult to control the steering wheel. Also, there's the challenge of navigating through sharp corners without getting the RTT damaged. However, these bottlenecks can be massively reduced if you have a pair of sturdy roof bars and a super lightweight RTT like the Air Cruiser streamlined properly on top. Heck, you might not even feel the presence of the Air Cruiser if it's appropriately fixed on strong crossbars as you zoom down the roads! The Air Cruiser is a revolutionary product designed to ensure you get the perfect experience of camping on your overlander trips. Thanks to its space-saving design, it has also been hailed as one of the lightest RTTs on the market at the moment. From SUVs, trailers, vans, pick-ups, and more, this rooftop tent can fit in easily without affecting your driving experience.The Air Cruiser is a revolutionary product to ensure the perfect camping experience on your Overlander trips. Its headspace is around 57 inches, so you can easily stretch out and enjoy your surroundings to the fullest. Thanks to its space-saving design, the Air Cruiser RTT has also been hailed as the lightest RTT on the market. The Air Cruiser also does a commendable job in managing the fuel economy - an issue faced by RTT campers frequently. It's low weight and compact size mean it can be easily installed on a car in under 3 minutes. From SUVs, trailers, vans, pick-ups, and more, this rooftop tent can fit in easily without affecting your driving experience. The Air Cruiser has many features designed to deliver a comfortable living experience. From 360-degree panoramic views and blackout curtains to built-in LED lighting and a high-density thermal mattress, the functionalities of this tent make it downright irresistible to buy.Coming to its sturdy build quality, the Air Cruiser RTT is made of polycotton canvas and designed to withstand rigorous winds and rainfall. This fold-out and inflatable tent can provide an all-year-round, 4-season performance without causing any inconvenience to the users.The Air Cruiser is currently available on Kickstarter for $2,999. Apart from the tent, you get nine accessories to make your experience comfortable.This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you're also supporting our website. 