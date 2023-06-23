Elevate your entertainment: Discover the top 7 TV stands for 65-inch TVs

Elevate your entertainment: Discover the top 7 TV stands for 65-inch TVsUpgrade your viewing experience.Atharva Gosavi| Jun 23, 2023 08:39 AM ESTCreated: Jun 23, 2023 08:39 AM ESTDealsBest tv standsStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Now that you've bought a TV, it's time you invest in a TV stand. Often considered an afterthought, the right TV stand can make or break your living room. You need one that not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your living space but also ensures optimal viewing experience for your new TV. And if you’re a proud owner of a 65-inch TV, you’ll need a stand that can do it all. A myriad of options are available in the market, so we've narrowed down some of the best options for you.Each TV stand on our carefully curated list offers a unique blend of style, durability, and practicality. Whether you prefer a sleek and modern design, a rustic and farmhouse-inspired look, or a minimalist approach, we've got you covered. These stands are designed to not only support your 65-inch TV securely but also provide ample storage for your media devices, gaming consoles, and accessories. Without further ado, let's examine which one best aligns with your specific requirements.1. HOOBRO TV Stand HOOBRO TV Stand The HOOBRO TV stand is tailor-made for TVs upto 75 inches in size. It comes with open storage shelf cabinets that allow you to use extra space for storing various kinds of items. Overall, the stand can also easily fit well in a small living room without consuming much space. $125.99 at AmazonThe HOOBRO TV Stand boasts a 63-inch top shelf that’s spacious and can hold multiple decor items, game consoles, DVDs, and more. Made with a solid and durable steel frame, this TV stand can easily hold about 132 lbs of weight on the top shelf. Also, there are four storage compartments that will allow you to store various items. By the looks of it, the HOOBRO TV stand can easily go with any home decor style, thanks to its minimalist design. 2. WLIVE Retro TV Stand WLIVE Retro TV StandMeasuring 58 inches in width, this is one of best TV stands for a 65-inch TV as it is highly durable and built to last for the long term. Also, there are triangular holes at the back for cable management so you can keep your storage clean and tidy without inviting clutter. $159.99 at AmazonWith an acrylic door design, metal handles, and concise lines, the WLIVE Retro TV stands lives up to its name with its vintage charm. It comes with two open storage compartments and four enclosed shelves behind the acrylic glass door. Whether you wish to store your gaming console, magazines, DVDs, or any other item, this TV stand offers you all the space you need to do so. 3. Rolanstar TV StandRolanstar TV StandThe Rolanstar TV Stand has a stylish look, and what makes it stand out amongst other stands is the LED lights that are fixed in the storage cabinets. They act as an extra element of decor and can help you set up an ambient atmosphere, apart from doing all the other usual things a TV stand is expected to help with. $169.99 at AmazonIf you’re looking out for a stylish and elegant TV stand for your 65” TV, the Rolanstar TV Stand would be a good choice. It has these beautiful LED lights above inside the open storage area that can complement your living room space and also help set up an ambient atmosphere. With four open storage compartments and two cabinets, you’ve ample space for storing your gaming consoles, magazines, decor pieces, and more. Thanks to its simple structure, the Rolanstar TV Stand is also pretty simple and easy to assemble within minutes. 4. Noblewell Home 65” TV Stand Noblewell Home 65” TV Stand The top shelf of the Noblewell Home TV Stand can hold up to 132 lbs of weight. It has an open shelf design with a vintage look that can go well with any type of decor. It also boasts a durable construction with ample storage space for your gaming consoles, magazines, decor pieces, and much more.$119.99 at AmazonThe Noblewell Home TV Stand has a simple design with a rustic brown finish - it wears a quintessential retro industrial charm. There are two storage slabs divided into four different compartments by a metal frame. These compartments make it easier for users to keep their TV essentials organized in place. The metal frame also gives this table an edge when it comes to durability; you can be assured that you won't need a new one for years to come.5. Yusong 65-inch LED TV Stand Yusong 65-inch LED TV StandThe Yusong 65-inch LED TV Stand might not look attractive or appealing in terms of design, but it boasts everything a sturdy and durable TV stand should. Adding to that, the LED strip lights under the storage compartments play a great role in sprucing up its overall look. If you don’t fancy loosening your purse strings too much for a TV stand, this is the best bet to go with.$99.99 at AmazonIf you’re looking for a very simple stand without wanting to invest a fortune, the Yusong LED TV Stand has everything you’d need to hold your 65-inch TV. It’s a cinch to assemble, thanks to the user-friendly instructions. Furthermore, there are three-tier shelves so you can store your belongings. Also, it comes with LED strip lighting so you can create the perfect ambiance while watching TV or gaming. 6. HEMOTONE Modern Farmhouse TV StandHEMOTONE Modern Farmhouse TV StandThe HEMOTONE Modern Farmhouse TV Stand has a quite luxurious appearance, thanks to its smooth surface and rustic design. What’s more, you also get an abundance of storage space so you can store different items.$603.99 at AmazonContradictory to the one we saw earlier, the HEMOTONE Modern Farmhouse TV Stand will fetch a very steep price, albeit one that it’s worth. For starters, it gives you a vintage feel with its rustic design. Also, the two cabinets and two open storage compartments give you an ample amount of space. With its smooth surface, cleaning this TV stand is a breeze as you can effortlessly wipe it down with a damp cloth. This TV stand also boasts a robust construction that ensures its longevity and durability over the long term.7. Walker Edison TV StandWalker Edison TV StandThe Walker Edison TV Stand is available in multiple color options so you can choose one that fits your needs and requirements. Also, it has a pretty sturdy surface with ample storage space and ports that make cable management easy and keep it tidy. $429.99 at AmazonThe Walker Edison TV Stand has a premium feel with the ability to handle a weight of 150 lbs. What’s more, you also get a built-in fireplace display which can be operated individually and can heat an area of around 400 sq. ft. Since the fireplace is electric, there is no need for a gas hookup to operate it.HomeReviewsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USEngineered cells touted to treat the most aggressive cancers in the worldIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsAn 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's whyRedesigned combustion engine could boost performanceChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceDraper tested its Moon navigation system aboard a suborbital Blue Origin rocketThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployed Job Board