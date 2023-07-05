Find the perfect fit: Top 7 stands for 75-inch TVs

Find the perfect fit: Top 7 stands for 75-inch TVsSleek and functional. Durable and long-lasting.Atharva Gosavi| Jul 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTCreated: Jul 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTDealsBest stands for 75-inch TV1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you've recently bought a 75-inch TV, a nice and sturdy TV stand must hold it safely and augment your living space by blending perfectly with your home decor style. Functionality, style, and durability are important factors buyers must undertake before zeroing down on the perfect watch stand for a 75-inch TV. Stability and sturdiness are the most crucial factors in this process, so it'd be prudent to go for tables made of high-quality solid wood, tempered glass, or sturdy metal frames. Storage is another factor to consider since it'll enable space to store TV accessories and other items. Design and style are essential since you'd not want your decor style to be a mismatch. 7 Best TV stands for 75-inch standsLet's look at some of the best TV stands you can get for your 75-inch TV. These TV stands come with multiple shelves and are available across a range in terms of design and price, so you can go for one that suits your requirements. 1. Unikito TV Stand for 75-inch TVUnikito TV Stand for 75-inch TVThe Unikito TV stand can be placed in a reception room, living room, or bedroom as per your preferences. It has a sturdy build quality with a vintage design, thanks to the rigid metal frame used in its construction and the oak-colored wood respectively. If you love retro styles, this definitely is a durable and long-lasting TV stand that could be on your wishlist.$159.99 at AmazonIf you're a retro enthusiast and love vintage decor styles, the Unikito TV stand is a great choice. For starters, it's a brilliant amalgamation of industrial elegance and durability. It comes in a two-color panel design and has open storage shelves for devices like gaming consoles, loudspeakers, remote controls, DVDs, etc. The cabinet is also equipped with adjustable feet that can protect your floor from scratches. 2. Furologee 75-inch TV StandFurologee 75-inch TV StandThis rustic TV stand is a cinch to assemble and also promised long-lasting durability along with ample storage space. The open design storage space, in particular, is its hallmark, since your devices will never face any overheating problems due to it. From Xbox to DVD to your speakers, this table can hold multiple devices and also accent the look of your decor style.$169.99 at AmazonThe Furologee TV stand accommodates TV sizes up to 80 inches. The best part about this TV stand is its open mesh design shelves that can hold several devices. The open space ensures these devices never get overheated since they won't be confined in a closed space. The minimalist design style will add charm to your living room and its impressive capacity to hold 200 pounds of weight, thanks to the side V-frames and the metal frame. 3. FITUEYES Universal Floor TV StandFITUEYES TV StandThe FITUEYES TV Stand will add elegance and charm to your living room, thanks to its sleek and stylish design. However, if you're prioritizing aesthetics over functionality, only then would we suggest going for this design as you'd be losing out on storage space that other stands can offer.$179.99 at AmazonIf you'd love to optimize your living room decor with a stylish and well-designed TV stand, this option should be on top of your preference. FITUEYES has built quite a reputation for manufacturing sturdy TV stands for TVs of all sizes. This one, in particular, can handle a weight of 22 lbs.However, as stylish and charming as it appears, you get almost no storage space except for a slab that can hold your TV set-top box. So, if you're willing to sacrifice functionality for style and design, look no further than this swiveling TV stand that can change its orientation by 20 degrees maximum.4. VECELO 75-inch Industrial TV StandVECELO 75-inch Industrial TV StandAnother industrial-style TV stand and a perfect combination of durability and simplicity. It features a chic vintage style design and is equipped with rubber feet so you can adjust it's feet easily. It also features a large open storage space so you can store your DVDs, gaming consoles, magazines, books, and much more.$104.99 at AmazonThe VECELO 75-inch Industrial TV Stand is heavy-duty and rust-proof with a modern and minimalist design that can match more than most decor styles. Then, the metal shelves ensure you get sturdy bases for storing items ranging from gaming consoles to books. Overall, if you’re looking for a sturdy TV stand for your 75-inch TV without breaking the bank, this one should be topping your list of preferences.5. Barn Door TV StandBarn Door TV StandThe Barn Door TV Stand is a perfect choice for your living room or bedroom, especially if you're looking for a table with a sleek design that also has a cord management system to help you avoid the clutter of wires. On a second note, it can also be used as a buffet table in case you wish to experience its multi-functionality.$198.00 at WalmartThis modern farmhouse-style Barn door TV stand is constructed using high-quality MDF and laminated with gorgeous wood. Further leveling up its aesthetic appearance are the metal hinges and handles that give it a premium appeal. Unlike other TV stands, it comes with open and closed shelves and a cord management system that helps you avoid clutter. Overall, it's a great blend of farmhouse style with bohemian accents that'll also level up the living room's overall look.6. BTMWAY Black TV StandBTMWAY Black TV StandThe BTMWAY Black TV Stand exudes opulence with its smooth and silky design and has detached storage space that can be placed anywhere as per your requirement. Also, the brightness of the LED lights can be controlled via a remote from a distance. If you're planning to level up your decor game while also bringing in the much-needed functionality, this is a fantastic option to consider.$138.39 at WalmartThe BTMWAY Black TV Stand exudes a luxurious charm and sophistication with its sheeny finish. To further accent its overall appearance, you get LED colors with 16 lights that can help you build a suitable ambiance in your room. The shelves are separate from the table and usually placed under it, but you can place them anywhere you deem fit. 7. FITUEYES LED TV StandFITUEYES LED TV StandThe FITUEYES LED TV Stand focuses more on offering functionality rather than a premium design, so if you're looking for storage space to hold a lot of items, this is your best bet. Also, you'll not find much space to use for storage on the tabletop once you place the TV, however, there's ample storage space on the shelves.$162.50 at WalmartAnother FITUEYES model, albeit very simple in design compared to the previous one on this list. This TV stand offers ample storage space, so this option is acceptable if you're looking for a more functional model rather than focusing on its design. Furthermore, it's also easy to clean and assemble. Made of high-quality MDF, it can handle a capacity of 260 lbs. 