Prime Day extravaganza: 20 Early Access deals up for grabs

The Amazon Prime Day dates have been announced, and it’s on July 11 and July 12 when the mega shopping festival will be held online. If you’ve been considering investing in a high-ticket appliance, now is the time to loosen those purse strings and set out on a shopping spree.

And, if you think it’s only on those two days when you can buy items at cut-price deals, you couldn’t be more wrong. The early Prime Day deals bonanza is already in motion, and you can grab a few of these offers well ahead of the Prime Day sale.