Prime Day extravaganza: 20 Early Access deals up for grabs

Prime Day extravaganza: 20 Early Access deals up for grabsUnleash those discounts and save big time!Atharva Gosavi| Jun 22, 2023 07:37 AM ESTCreated: Jun 22, 2023 07:37 AM ESTDealsBest Prime Day Early Access deals1 2 The Amazon Prime Day dates have been announced, and it's on July 11 and July 12 when the mega shopping festival will be held online. If you've been considering investing in a high-ticket appliance, now is the time to loosen those purse strings and set out on a shopping spree. And, if you think it's only on those two days when you can buy items at cut-price deals, you couldn't be more wrong. The early Prime Day deals bonanza is already in motion, and you can grab a few of these offers well ahead of the Prime Day sale. With a plethora of deals available across different categories of products, we bring you some of the best offers in each sector so you can avail the best of the lot. All of these are upcoming deals, so make sure you watch them when they start. Kitchen Appliances Appliance deals are some of the most common ones to put a ring on when Amazon Prime Day arrives. In Early Access deals, the e-commerce giant has many appliances up for grabs at cut-price rates. Apart from devices, there are a couple of accessories you should look for in case you’re contemplating sprucing up your kitchen with valuable tools. 1. CROWNFUL 5 Quart Air FryerCROWNFUL 5 Quart Air FryerThe Crownful 5-quart air fryer boasts an LCD touch screen along with 7 presets and 53 recipies. It also has a non-stick basket that makes it easy to clean after use. You can enjoy about 80% less fat and oil by cooking food in this air fryer. Apart from functionality, it also carries a sleek design that goes a long way in sprucing up the look of your kitchen tabletop.$69.99 at Amazon2. BONNIGHT Electric Pepper GrinderBONNIGHT Electric Pepper GrinderWith the BONNIGHT Electric Pepper Grinder, you can season your food by just touching a button. It uses 4 AAA batteries to run and also has a transparent front end so you can easily gauge how well the seasoning is done. The exquisite packaging of this grinder also makes it a gift-worthy item for any occasion.$15.99 at Amazon3. MAttinata Espresso MachineMAttinata Espresso MachineThe MAttinata Espresso Machine has a 20-bar high press mechanism and is also better at extracting cream as compared to other 15 bar and 9 bar espresso makers. Boasting a modern and compact design, it can brew one or two shots of espresso automatically at the press of a single panel.$129.99 at Amazon4. CROWNFUL Food Dehydrator MachineCROWNFUL Food Dehydrator MachineThe CROWNFUL Food Dehydrator Machine comes with an adjustable timer, seven stainless steel trays, and an auto shut-off and overheat protection. All trays can be removed and cleaned easily. The dehydrator machine also has a commendable noise level, along with a 360-degree hot air circulation technology that ensures even drying.$149.99 at Amazon5. SOVIDER JuicerSOVIDER JuicerThe SOVIDER Juicer has a space-saving and convenient design along with the ability to accept large pieces of fruits and vegetables. WIth its 200W copper motor, it can extract about 92% of the juice while providing overheating protection. It also operates as a low noise level and requires very little time for installation.$129.99 at AmazonHome & ImprovementContemplating revamping your home to make it smarter? The Prime Early Access 2023 has quite useful, cut-price deals in its locker that can spruce up your home with the latest tech gadgets and technology. Apart from most of the decor products on sale in this department, there are also a couple of functional tools to help you with day-to-day life. 1. HONITURE Robot VacuumHONITURE Robot VacuumHard floor, soft floor, low pile carpet; name any material and the HONITURE Robot Vacuum is ready to leave it sparkling clean with its 3500 Pa suction power. Apart from vacuuming, it can also function as a mop and also allows you to control the flow and usage of water in this case. With an upgraded navigation system, it can easily avoid obstacles in its path and stay away from accidents and other mishaps.$499.99 at Amazon2. BougeRV Air ConditionerBougeRV Air ConditionerThe BougeRV Air Conditioner is a reliable and efficient cooling solution that's perfect for small spaces. With its compact size, versatile modes, and low noise level, you can stay cool and comfortable without any hassle. With operational noise below 50dB, it can run quietly without causing any unnecessary disturbances.$1099.99 at Amazon3. KPQ Bedside LampKPQ Bedside LampThe KPQ Bedside Lamp can create. a soothing ambience in your living room when you turn it on. The light is dimmable so you can adjust it according to your requirements. Also, it's available in a plethora of different colors, so get ready to actually have a headache in choose that best fits what you're looking for.$24.99 at Amazon4. AboLife Electronic Keypad DeadboltAboLife Electronic Keypad DeadboltThe AboLife Electronic Keypad Deadbolt makes sure your home and valuable belongings safe and sound when you're not at home. Compatible with a variety of door handles, it can also shut the door automatically after about 30 seconds to ensure protection. Having a durable design, it has a IP65 waterproof rating and is also a cinch to install.$99.99 at Amazon5. HOTO Electric Screwdriver KitHOTO Electric Screwdriver KitApart from being functional, the best thing about the HOTO Electric Screwdriver Kit is its compact and sleek design which gives it a premium look and feel. It comes with a long-lasting 1500 mAh battery that can install 800 screws post a single charge. With a comfortable grip to offer, it has three torque levels to improve and control gear movement.$79.99 at AmazonSpeakers & HeadphonesSpeakers and headphones are some of the hottest products on the market during sale periods. On the occasion of this Amazon Prime Early Access sale, there are a bunch of quality headphones and speakers up for grabs. Check them out if you’re planning to upgrade your audio experience.1. SoundPEATS Capsule3 ProSoundPEATS Capsule3 ProThe SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro features active noise cancellation capabilities that can reduce noise upto 43dB. And, if you're tired of charging your current earphones every now and then, these earphones will alleviate that pain with their 52-hour battery life. They also have an in-ear ergonomic design that ensure a comfortable wearing experience.$69.99 at Amazon2. Ortizan SpeakerOrtizan Bluetooth SpeakerThe Ortizan Bluetooth Speaker boasts a monstrous bass with dual woofers, tweeters, and passive radiators. Featuring the Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it has an IPX7 waterproof rating and a portable design, meaning you can easily take it with you on a sunny morning by the beach. With a 12,000 mAh powerful battery, this speaker can work for 18 hours post a single charge.$129.99 at Amazon3. Tribit Upgraded StormBox ProTribit Upgraded StormBox ProThe. Tribit Upgraded StormBox Pro comes with enhanced bass technology that has an impressive battery life. It comes with an IP67 waterproof rating and a 24-hour listening time. It's also incredibly portable, so you can carry it anywhere with you.$119.99 at Amazon4. ZEALOT Bluetooth SpeakerZEALOT Bluetooth SpeakerThe ZEALOT Bluetooth Speaker is available in four different colors and has a 14,400 mAh that provides 40 hours of playback time. Also, there are 3 sound modes and it's IPX6 waterproof. If you're looking for a speaker to enhance your audio quality without spending a fortune, this is the perfect choice to go with.$99.99 at Amazon5. DIUARA Wireless EarbudsDIUARA Wireless EarbudsThe DIUARA Wireless Earbuds come with 48 hours playtime. The 3mm dynamic speakers create a wide sound field, delivering a balanced and captivating listening journey. Every sound detail will resonate in your heart, while the built-in microphone guarantees crystal-clear calls.$20.99 at AmazonIndustrial Industrial tools can be otherwise pricey to buy, and it's precisely why days like the Prime Day sale can help you get good tools without spending over the limit. Here are some of the best industrial and power tools to help you across various sectors. 1. KIMO 18 Gauge Nail GunKIMO 18 Gauge Nail GunThe. KIMO 18 Gauge Nail Gun allows users to complete their projects without facing the usual low-power frustrations. It comes with 2.0 Ah batteries that deliver reliable performance. Since it has no chords, this battery-powered nail gun also knows no limits. It has a user-friendly design with dual LED lights that can illuminate the work area. It can be used for woodworking, upholstery installation, flooring, roofing, door, window installation, and much more.$179.99 at Amazon2. ELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D PrinterELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D PrinterThe ELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D Printer delivers unmatched precision and comes with a scratch-resistant glass that has a 9H hardness for screen protection. Offering more space and better quality, this printer is sturdy and reliable and also ensures hassle-free printing for users.$427.99 at Amazon3. MYSWEETY 2 in 1 Pro Engraver MachineMYSWEETY 2 in 1 Pro Engraver MachineThe MYSWEETY 2 in 1 Pro Engraver Machine is an offline controller wherein you do not need it connected to the computer or download any files. The entire setting is manual; you need to adjust the X, Y, and Z points of the machine and start engraving. It can cut through all types of plastics, woods, acrylics, and can be used across a wide variety of projects.$300.00 at Amazon4. TECCPO Cordless Drill SetTECCPO Cordless Drill SetThe TECCPO Cordless Drill Set comes with a brushless motor, which means you need not change the brush and it's also more durable than its brushed counterparts. It has a 2000 mAh batteries that can be charged only in an hour. Also, it comes with an LED light for illuminating the work area.$89.99 at Amazon5. Uaoaii Cordless Impact WrenchUaoaii Cordless Impact WrenchMade of lithium ion, the Uaoaii Cordless Impact Wrench is a perfect tool for tight and dark spaces. Made of lithium ion, the Uaoaii Cordless Impact Wrench is a perfect tool for tight and dark spaces. It also boasts a compact and lightweight design, so it's not at all tiresome to operate this wrench using only one hand. With a 4.0 Ah battery, it can run constantly for 2 hours. Also, there are 3 torque modes to provide you the right speed while working on different kinds of projects.$109.99 at Amazon 