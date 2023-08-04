Top 7 reasons why a hoverboard is a smart purchase

Top 7 reasons why a hoverboard is a smart purchaseHover into fun!Atharva Gosavi| Aug 04, 2023 06:18 AM ESTCreated: Aug 04, 2023 06:18 AM ESTDealsStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Sustainability has become a norm for industries all over the world. However, everyone is searching for solutions where they can embrace sustainability by changing their daily routines. One such practice of embracing sustainability is using eco-friendly travel options like hoverboards. Hoverboards have especially struck a chord with college students and kids simply because of their stylish design and portability. Suppose you have been considering a suitable gift for your kids or teens. In that case, there's never a better option than hoverboards to look at, especially if you wish your children to follow the best environmental practices and contribute to safeguarding the environment. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best reasons why having a hoverboard is a must in today's times.1. Reduce carbon footprintThe first and the most important reason you should consider getting a hoverboard. No fuel means no carbon emissions, and that is a major step you're taking toward safeguarding the environment. Hoverboards solely run on batteries and require no fuel or gases to operate. Hence, you're bound to feel a sense of achievement when you ride a hoverboard knowing you're making a difference toward sustainability.2. Cheap fuelRazor Hovertrax Prizma HoverboardZoom through the streets with the Razor Hovertrax Prizma Hoverboard, offering an exhilarating top speed of 9 mph. Its dazzling LED-lit wheel hubs add an element of fun, while the powerful 25.2V lithium-ion battery pack promises enduring ride time.$207.75 at AmazonAnother added advantage is the reduced expense of gas. Indeed, you can rely on hoverboards to visit nearby places, saving you a significant chunk of gas and fuel over a month. That's valuable money saved that can be invested in other purposes. The cost of electricity to recharge a hoverboard is very low, especially compared to fueling a car or motorcycle. 3. Easy navigation and maintenanceNavigation is a cinch when it comes to riding on a hoverboard. You don't need specific training to start, but you'll need some practice if you're doing it for the first time. However, four or five rides on a hoverboard should make you an intermediate hoverboard rider. Hoverboards are also easy to care for, since they require very little maintenance and are battery-operated. There are durable casings on the exterior that ensure they can function efficiently for a long time. 4. Compact, lightweight, and portable designFinding spaces in parking lots is nothing short of a curse, especially when you have driven to crowded areas. Thanks to its portable, compact, and lightweight design features, a hoverboard comes in handy in such cases. You can carry it around anywhere after you're done riding it. Honestly, walking's the best way to navigate in crowded areas, and hoverboarding is just, you can say, an accelerated form of walking! 5. A great form of exerciseIf you thought since they're battery-powered, hoverboards could hardly be a good exercise; you couldn't be more wrong. It's a fun transport medium and a great way to exercise. Fitness experts have also confirmed that S-shaped hoverboards, in particular, can potentially burn more calories since it takes work to balance and move. And, since that balancing act increases your heart rate, cardiovascular health improves properly.6. Affordable transportationHover-1 Helix Electric HoverboardExperience swift urban navigation with the Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard, designed to hit max speeds of 7 mph. Its LED headlights ensure safe travels in low-light conditions while the sturdy 6.5-inch solid wheels provide a stable, seamless ride.$118.00 at AmazonHoverboards don't cost you a fortune because they are one of the most budget-friendly transport options on the market. Hoverboards also don't require insurance or registration, which can lead to substantial savings over time. However, this may vary by jurisdiction, so it's better to check local regulations to avoid problems. Furthermore, hoverboards have a simple design that reduces the chance of mechanical failure and costs eventually. 7. Improved cognitive functionsThe act of balancing on a hoverboard requires a high level of focus and concentration. Users must stay attentive to their movements and the environment around them to navigate effectively and maintain balance. This practice can enhance these cognitive skills over time. Over time, this practice can improve the brain's ability to coordinate these movements, a cognitive function known as motor learning.Furthermore, using a hoverboard also helps develop spatial awareness and multitasking abilities. Also, riding a hoverboard improves reaction time and relieves stress, so it’s an excellent exercise for improving cognitive function. ConclusionIn conclusion, purchasing a hoverboard offers several key advantages. They enhance cognitive function, improving skills such as concentration, coordination, and spatial awareness. Hoverboards also contribute to physical fitness, offering a form of low-impact exercise.While this is on the personal front, hoverboards can also be a beneficial investment from an economic and environmental point of view. This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you're also supporting our website. 