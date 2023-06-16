Top 7 robotic cleaners to achieve effortless greenery

Top 7 robotic cleaners to achieve effortless greenerySay goodbye to yard work!Atharva Gosavi| Jun 16, 2023 07:23 AM ESTCreated: Jun 16, 2023 07:23 AM ESTDealsBest robot lawn mowers1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As much as gardening can be a fun task for hobbyists, there's no denying you'll feel exhausted when you're mowing your lawn under the hot, sweltering sun in summer. Furthermore, with manual work involved, it's challenging to achieve precision in cutting the grass across the entire lawn, and it'd be pretty disappointing to see if there was unevenness in how you've trimmed your lawn. And that's precisely why robotic lawnmowers are a great solution to this problem.These machines are immaculate and save you the time and effort required to clean and trim a lawn to perfection. With all the cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features, here's a list of some of the best robotic lawnmowers you can opt for to save time and energy. 1. KOWOLL Robot Lawn MowerKOWOLL Robot Lawn MowerThe KOWOLL Robot Lawn Mower is an efficient time saver that can trim and cut grass on small lawns with relative ease. It also comes with essential sensors that can detect rain and obstacles and then act according to the programmed instructions. If you're looking to get a robot lawn mower for a small lawn, this is the best and the most affordable choice to go with.$799.99 at AmazonIf you've got a small lawn around ¼ acre in size, the KOWOLL Robot Lawn Mower would be an ideal investment. It offers a 7.48-inch cutting width and takes care of your lawn by itself, negating the need for you to do it manually. Also, it requires minimal maintenance and is emission-free, so you're investing in a powerful machine that contributes to safeguarding the environment.Another impressive feature of the KOWOLL Robot Lawn Mower is its rain sensor. Whenever there's rain, it returns to the charging station. Also, it has advanced sensors that can navigate safely around obstacles and avoid collisions.2. Husqvarna Automower 115HHusqvarna Automower 115HThe Husqvarna Automower 115H is a rather costly option if you're looking to invest in a robot lawn mower specifically for small lawns. However, the price does justify the functionality it brings to the table, with a host of smart technology features designed to make your lives easy while trimming the lawn.$699.95 at AmazonAnother robot lawn mower is perfect for a ¼ acre lawn, albeit quite costly compared to the previous one we saw on this list. The Husqvarna Automower 115H offers innovative technology features that'll let you schedule it, adjust settings, and start and stop the mower using your smartphone. It can cover around 720 square feet in a running time of 60 minutes. This robot lawn mower achieves a cutting height of about 3.6 inches, making it an ideal machine for cutting tall grass. Also, an in-built alarm system reduces the risk of theft. Also, it has a lightweight design that makes it easily portable.3. Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn MowerHusqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn MowerThe Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower boasts advanced technology and is a godsend for small lawns of about ¼ acres of area of space. It comes with the AIM technology that enables you to cut grass with precision.$1999.99 at AmazonThe Husqvarna Automower boasts GPS navigation and allows you to create particular areas for cleaning and trimming on your smartphone. The AIM technology it comes with gives you great precision in cutting your grass perfectly. Tailor-made for small and medium yards, typically ¼ to ½ acres of space, this robot lawn mower can mow for up to 50 minutes on a single charge with an area of 680 sq. ft per hour. It offers a cutting height of around 0.8 to 2 inches. 4. Husqvarna Automower 430XH Lawn MowerHusqvarna Automower 430XH Lawn MowerThe Husqvarna Automower 430XH Lawn Mower is a powerful device that can be used for medium-sized lawns and allows users to skip the manual hardwork of mowing the lawn all by themselves. It comes with an adjustable cutting system and also offers a host of services like scheduling and tracking via a smartphone.$2479.99 at AmazonThe Husqvarna Automower 430XH Lawn Mower is the most powerful device compared to the two mowers above on this list. With assisted navigation, it's a great choice if you've got a medium-sized lawn of around ½ acres in space. It also features an adjustable cutting system that cuts a height of about 2.4 inches to suit your lawn condition and grass.Furthermore, with the Automower Connect app, you can control this robot lawn mower for scheduling, tracking location, and checking the mowing status. Overall, an expensive investment for which you'll need to loosen the purse strings, but very much worth the price tag.5. Gardena 15101-41 SILENO Automatic Lawn MowerGardena 15101-41 SILENO Automatic Lawn MowerThe Gardena SILENO robot lawn mower takes around 75 minutes to complete a single charge session and afterwards delivers commendable performance in keeping your lawn sparkling clean. With a runtime of around 65 minutes, it is capable of working on slopes and comes in four different sizes that denote the area of lawns it can work on.$1115.07 at AmazonThe Gardena SILENO 15101-41Automatic Lawn Mower has many features that make it a machine not to miss out on. For starters, at just 57dB, it can silently trim and cut your lawn grass evenly without creating much noise. The Spot Cutting feature equipped with AI enables precision cutting and cuts grass in areas that are hard to reach.Furthermore, this robot lawn mower can also now across different terrains, ranging from complex surfaces with obstacles to slopes. You can instruct it to perform tasks via smartphone using an app with a Bluetooth connection. 6. Gardena 15201-20 SILENO Automatic Lawn MowerGardena 15202-20 SILENO Lawn MowerThe Gardena 15202-20 SILENO Lawn Mower is available in three styles and a bunch of sizes. It's a cinch to install this device, and you can rely on it to do the mowing job effortlessly. Also, it can be controlled via a smartphone to perform different tasks and functions.$649.99 at AmazonQuite an affordable alternative to the previous model, this Gardena robot lawn mower is very similar in terms of its features. However, the significant difference is in the sizes and the styles in which it is available. Made of polypropylene, this robot lawn mower is easy to install and keeps a low noise level during work. It's also a value-for-money purchase and a great choice if you don't have a hefty budget to buy a robot lawn mower.7. MowRo 28V Robot Lawn MowerMowRo 28V Robot Lawn MowerThe MowRo 28V Robot is a great alternative if you don't wish to spend mounds of cash to automate your lawn cleaning process. It requires less maintenance, thanks to the lithium-ion battery. It is also a great option for small lawns typically ¼ acres large in space.$749.00 at AmazonThe MowTo 28V Robot Lawn Mower is another affordable alternative if you don't wish to splash the cash to get a lawn mower. It can trim your yard every 48 hours and cut up to 0.25 acres per mowing cycle. The cutting height is adjustable from 0.1" to 2.5". Since this machine has a brushless motor, it runs at a very low noise while working. It comes with a lithium-ion battery, one of the biggest reasons this machine requires low maintenance. 