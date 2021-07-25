Watch as a Rivian R1S Performs a Steep Climb on a Rocky Hill

Rivian has seen its founder called the Elon Musk of electric pick up trucks and it's no surprise as the start-up is producing some heavy-duty electric trucks. Earlier this month. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe gave a glimpse on Twitter of the new Amazon Rivian delivery vans.

Now, he is back on Twitter to show off the firm's R1S performing a steep climb on a rock formation in Moab, Utah. The quick video shows off the vehicle's impressive off-road performance and capabilities.

In the clip, a salmon-colored Rivian R1S can be seen tackling the incredibly treacherous landscape of Moab, Utah with ease and agility. At first, it seems like an impossible climb for the electric vehicle but the truck takes on this adventure like a piece of cake. Sometimes the wheels can be seen slipping, but that does not stop the car from moving forward.

This is all thanks to the R1S's revolutionary design. The SUV has a 34.3-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 14.9 inches (37.8 cm). Meanwhile, a break over of 28.9 degrees protects the undercarriage of the car.

In fact, it can be said that rough and steep terrains were specifically put into mind when Rivian was designing its vehicles. Rivian’s R1S is set to begin deliveries later this year and will come with an Adventure and an Explore package. The R1S starts at $70,000.

For those worried about charging their new vehicle, Scaringe made it clear in a 2019 interview that this would never be a problem.

"The days of not having charging infrastructure everywhere are going to vanish. We grew up in a world where cell coverage wasn't everywhere, but somebody born in 2002 just doesn't know that world. The kids born today won't know a world in 15 years where there isn't charging infrastructure everywhere. Part of the infrastructure we're going to build is in those remote locations so it's easy to pick up electrons when you're farther from urban areas.," had said the CEO.

Advertisement

Are you ready for a Rivian pickup?