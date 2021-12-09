Advertisement
  1. Innovation

Rolls-Royce Reached the 1-MW Milestone With Its Hybrid-Electric Powertrain

Preparing for a future of electrified aviation.

By 
Dec 09, 2021
Rolls-Royce Reached the 1-MW Milestone With Its Hybrid-Electric Powertrain
Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce's new 2.5-megawatt hybrid-electric propulsion system delivered more than a megawatt of power only a few weeks after its first tests, a press statement reveals.

The iconic British engineering firm is developing the Power Generation System 1 (PGS1) demonstrator powertrain to test the technology for clean aircraft of the future.

A generator the size of a beer keg

PGS1 is designed primarily for hybrid-electric planes and Rolls-Royce says it could be used in a "more-electric" system for larger aircraft allowing for a more practical transition into electric aviation, which is currently hindered by the limitations of battery technology. NASA's experimental all-electric X-57 light aircraft, for example, can only fly for 40 minutes at a time.

"We’ve made a tremendous start to testing — reaching a megawatt is a great achievement. Now we want to go further and see what we can ultimately achieve," said Adam Newman, a chief project engineer at Rolls-Royce.

"Our generator is about the size of a beer keg, yet it has already produced enough electricity to continuously power around 1,000 homes — that is really taking technology to new levels," Newman continued. "When future hybrid-electric aircraft opportunities emerge in the megawatt and above class we want to be as prepared as we can be to offer a ready-made solution."

Striving for sustainability

The PGS1 system includes a turbo-shaft AE2100 engine, a thermal management system, and specialist controls, Rolls-Royce explains in its statement. The system was delivered to the newly renovated Testbed 108 facility in Bristol, UK, in July, where it reached the one-megawatt milestone mere weeks after it was first put to the test. Rolls-Royce said it will continue testing in the coming weeks and months with a view to achieving up to 2.5 megawatts.

Advertisement

The company has made several strides towards sustainability in recent months and years. In November, the company announced that its all-electric aircraft, called "Spirit of Innovation", reached a world-record speed for electric vehicles of 387.4 mph (623km/h), amongst other records. The British engineering giant also teased its new EV concept Spectre in September alongside the announcement that it will only sell electric vehicles by 2030.

Follow Us on

Stay on top of the latest engineering news

Just enter your email and we’ll take care of the rest:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement