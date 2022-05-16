Ancient Rome's advanced technology has inspired a new solar-powered luxury boat

A new trimaran concept from Van Geest Design, Domus, is modeled on single-story homes built in the times of the Ancient Roman, a RobbReport post reveals.

The designers chose that particular point in history as inspiration not only for the sense of prestige it lends their vessel but also because the ancient design allows for an incredibly spacious interior.

The Domus concept was created as part of a partnership with Rob Doyle Design. According to Van Geest Design, the 130-foot trimaran has double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size.

The 'Domus' trimaran is inspired by Ancient Roman homes. Source: Van Geest Design

Like the 'Domus' of Ancient Rome, this new vessel is connected via a central atrium. The entire trimaran measures a spacious 8,500 square feet, split into an interior of two decks and six guest cabins, including two owner's suites. Impressively, it also still has space for a cinema, saloon, bar, gym, swimming pool, and spa.

A zero-emission trimaran

Van Geest also says the Domus will be the "first truly zero-emission yacht over 750 gross tonnes." It will combine solar power, hydro-regeneration, and hydrogen fuel cell technology to achieve that feat. On paper, it will generate an excess of solar energy during the day, which can be used to keep it running at night. To keep with that Ancient Roman theme, the Domus also features a sail, meaning that it can also run on good old wind energy.

The vessel is also designed to heel at an angle of two degrees, allowing it to reduce drag, minimize rolling, and sail at higher speeds. Such stability on the seas makes Domus an apt name.

Last year, designers Hannah Hombergen and George Lucian also revealed an eye-catching trimaran concept that was also a low-emission stealth ship called the 'Bond Girl'. The trimaran seems to be particularly suited to both luxury and sustainability worlds.