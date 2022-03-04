Russian troops attack Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

In their continued attempt to invade Ukrainian territory, Russian troops have now attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, in Eastern Ukraine, causing a fire in its premises, AP News reported.

As the invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, Russian troops attacked the eastern city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The largest power generator in Europe, the plant has six reactors and tends to 20 percent of Ukraine's energy needs.

The IAEA has confirmed the news on its Twitter account

#Ukraine: IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

The attack began in the early hours of Friday morning and the fire has since been extinguished with no increase in radiation levels, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.