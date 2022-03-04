Advertisement
Russian troops attack Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

The fire at the plant has now been extinguished.

Mar 04, 2022
Russian troops attack Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine
Stock image of a nuclear power plant pixelfusion3d/ iStock

In their continued attempt to invade Ukrainian territory, Russian troops have now attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, in Eastern Ukraine, causing a fire in its premises, AP News reported.

As the invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, Russian troops attacked the eastern city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The largest power generator in Europe, the plant has six reactors and tends to 20 percent of Ukraine's energy needs. 

The IAEA has confirmed the news on its Twitter account

The attack began in the early hours of Friday morning and the fire has since been extinguished with no increase in radiation levels, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly. 

 

 

